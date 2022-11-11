Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Box Truck With Propane Tank on Board Catches Fire in Hebron
Firefighters are investigating after a box truck with propane tanks on board caught fire in Hebron. Crews said responded to the area of Jennifer Drive. A Connecticut Propane and Petroleum vehicle went up in flames. While employees were driving, smoke was coming from the engine, so the driver pulled over.
NBC Connecticut
Public Works, Transportation Crews Prepare for Wintry Mix in Connecticut
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are predicting a wintry mix will develop in Connecticut Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some snow, sleet and rain are all likely. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for Litchfield County. Public works crews in Tolland are standing by. “It is...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Extinguish Incinerator Fire in New Haven
Crews extinguished a fire involving an incinerator at a business in New Haven early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the East Shore Water Pollution Abatement Facility on East Shore Parkway around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a fire. Investigators said the fire had extended from the incinerator...
Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
GoFundMe created after Springfield home floods with 100 gallons of oil
A Springfield family had their basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil after a fuel company mistakenly delivered it to their house, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family. The oil flooded the basement through pipes that are no longer in use, destroying the family’s property such as clothing,...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford
A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He...
King’s Bridge Road is back open, truck has been removed
King's Bridge Road in Brimfield will be closed due to a truck being stuck under the bridge on Monday.
Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
NBC Connecticut
Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week
The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
zip06.com
Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head
Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.
NBC Connecticut
Funeral for New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles Held Today
A funeral is being held Tuesday morning for Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old New Haven firefighter who died after a crash on Interstate 91 earlier this month while he was off-duty. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department in January 2022 and served in the neighborhood where he grew up and...
NBC Connecticut
Cleanup Continues Days After Major Gasoline Spill in Norfolk
Statewide cleanup efforts continue in Norfolk after a truck accident spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline this past Saturday morning. “When you lose 8,200 gallons of gasoline, all at the same time, that’s a big event,” said Richard Scalora, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) supervising emergency response coordinator.
trumbulltimes.com
Wintry mix in Tuesday night could bring up to 2 inches of snow to parts of CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Up to 3 inches of snow are possible in parts of Connecticut on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the first winter storm of the season moves in, the National Weather Service said. Our earlier story continues below. The...
NBC Connecticut
First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East in Hartford Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Crash
Interstate 84 east in Hartford has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed multiple lanes on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes were closed between exits 49 and 50. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
Eyewitness News
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
