Norfolk, CT

NBC Connecticut

Box Truck With Propane Tank on Board Catches Fire in Hebron

Firefighters are investigating after a box truck with propane tanks on board caught fire in Hebron. Crews said responded to the area of Jennifer Drive. A Connecticut Propane and Petroleum vehicle went up in flames. While employees were driving, smoke was coming from the engine, so the driver pulled over.
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Extinguish Incinerator Fire in New Haven

Crews extinguished a fire involving an incinerator at a business in New Haven early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the East Shore Water Pollution Abatement Facility on East Shore Parkway around 3:45 a.m. after getting a report of a fire. Investigators said the fire had extended from the incinerator...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Car Fire in New Milford

A man has died after a car fire in New Milford on Monday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage on Sullivan Road around 10:20 p.m. after getting a report of a car fire. After firefighters extinguished the fire, authorities said a man was found. He...
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

NBC Connecticut

Outdoor Dining Barriers to be Removed in West Hartford This Week

The outdoor dining barriers along a popular stretch of restaurants in West Hartford are being removed this week. The Department of Public Works is expected to begin the process of removing the outdoor dining barriers on Wednesday in preparation of winter storm operations. The process is expected to take a...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Four Boaters Rescued Near Sachem’s Head

Four people are recovering after their 20-foot boat capsized on Nov. 10. According to Guilford Fire Department (GFD) officials, marine rescue units were dispatched to the area of Chimney Corner Reef, located just off Sachem’s Head, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 10. Guilford units responded on Marine 10...
GUILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Funeral for New Haven Firefighter Thomas Mieles Held Today

A funeral is being held Tuesday morning for Thomas Mieles, a 27-year-old New Haven firefighter who died after a crash on Interstate 91 earlier this month while he was off-duty. Mieles joined the New Haven Fire Department in January 2022 and served in the neighborhood where he grew up and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cleanup Continues Days After Major Gasoline Spill in Norfolk

Statewide cleanup efforts continue in Norfolk after a truck accident spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline this past Saturday morning. “When you lose 8,200 gallons of gasoline, all at the same time, that’s a big event,” said Richard Scalora, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) supervising emergency response coordinator.
NORFOLK, CT
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

I-84 East in Hartford Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Crash

Interstate 84 east in Hartford has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash closed multiple lanes on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the left and center lanes were closed between exits 49 and 50. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
BOLTON, CT

