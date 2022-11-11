Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast's Siletz Bay, at the southern end of Lincoln City, the sands are an interesting study in the power of the waves. In spite of the practically-still waters of the bay, gently lapping at this sloped beach, there are giant chunks of driftwood everywhere. In fact, it's possible this is the most densely-populated section of Oregon coast for driftwood. These can't get here via those normally chilled out conditions. (Courtesy photo)

