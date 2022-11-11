Oregon State Beavers vs. California Bears 2022 football preview, matchups, time, TV channel, odds, how to watch

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks fall to No. 12 in College Football Playoff rankings; Oregon State rejoins rankings at No. 23
Oregon is effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but it is still in the mix for a New Year’s Six bowl. The Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) are No. 12, down from No. 6 last week after losing to Washington. Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
Oregon State football: Tristan Gebbia gets a chance, Trent Bray candidate for national assistant of the year
It’s been a long two years for quarterback Tristan Gebbia since he suffered a horrific hamstring injury against Oregon during the 2020 season. Gebbia had started five consecutive games over two seasons before going to the sidelines. Gebbia tried to play in 2021, but recovery from the injury took longer than expected.
Oregon State plays its best game of the season in a 38-10 win over California: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White look at last Saturday’s game against California. In addition, they discuss the Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) upcoming game against Arizona State and the team’s mounting injuries and what...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Bushnell Beacons score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/15/22)
Oregon State can match its win total of a year ago when the Beavers play Bushnell University at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers are 2-0 after season-opening wins over Tulsa and Florida A&M. Scroll down to find live updates. Bushnell (2-2) at Oregon State (2-0) Time: 8...
Oregon vs. Oregon State football kickoff time remains undecided
The kickoff time of the rivalry matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Oregon State remains undecided, but will eventually be played at 12:30 or 7:20 p.m. ESPN and ABC have elected to delay a decision on kickoff times for Oregon-Oregon State, Washington-Washington State and Utah-Colorado until Saturday’s games are completed.
Oregon Ducks offensive line among semifinalists for Joe Moore Award
Oregon’s offensive line is among the semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. Oregon, Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, UCLA and USC and the nine offensive line units up for the award, which has been presented to the most outstanding offensive line in college football since 2015. The...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
Oregon Ducks favored against Utah
The Oregon Ducks are favored against Utah. The No. 12 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as 3-point favorites against the No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. Oregon is 7-3 against the spread this season, failing to cover as a...
Oregon State injury situation remains cloudy, but Jonathan Smith sees sunshine
The Oregon State Beavers may or may not have a big injury problem Saturday for their 11:15 a.m. game at Arizona State. During his Monday press conference, OSU coach Jonathan Smith didn’t reveal many details regarding the nine players, including several starters, who sustained an injury during Saturday’s win over California.
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s loss to Washington, matchup with Utah
No. 12 Oregon hosts No. 10 Utah on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly press conference tonight to recap the loss to Washington and preview the matchup with the Utes. Below is a transcript of tonight’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Before I start, I just want to...
NCAA men’s soccer playoffs: Oregon State Beavers land No. 8 seed, Portland Pilots earn berth
OSU (7-3-6) will play host to the Portland-UC Riverside winner either Saturday or Sunday at Lorenz Field. The Pilots (12-2-3), who finished second in the West Coast Conference, secured their third NCAA berth in four years. Portland plays host to UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Thursday at Merlo Field. Oregon...
Status of injured Oregon offensive linemen Ryan Walk, Alex Forsyth unclear as Ducks prepare to face Utah
The status of Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and offensive linemen Ryan Walk and Alex Forsyth for this week’s game against Utah is unclear. Oregon coach Dan Lanning declined to share any updates on the three players. Nix briefly left last week’s game with a right leg injury before returning for UO’s final drive. Walk and Forsyth left with right foot and right shoulder injuries, respectively.
Oregon State Beavers back in top 25 following win over California
Following a one-week absence, the Oregon State Beavers are back in the top 25. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) rejoined the AP Top 25 at No. 25 and were second among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll after Saturday’s 38-10 win over California. Oregon State received 81...
Can Oregon Ducks move on from deflating loss, avenge 2021 losses to Utah? Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Utah Utes Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in a matchup of nationally ranked teams. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1)
Oregon’s glaring defensive weaknesses prove costly in loss to Washington, dash Ducks’ CFP hopes
The glaring weaknesses of Oregon’s defense, its inability to generate pass rush, susceptibility to deep throws and dreadful third-down pass defense dashed the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards, with touchdowns of 76 and 62 yards, the latter coming on third and...
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham nominated for Broyles Award
Oregon’s offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Dillingham is one of 51 nominees for the award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. A 43-member selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA...
Oregon’s Bo Nix a finalist for Johnny Unitas Award, semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. Nix is one of five finalists for the Unitas Award, which recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback. He is the seventh Duck ever to be named a...
Dan Lanning: ‘I wished I would have called a timeout ...’ on pivotal 4th and 1 against Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he wishes he would have called timeout before the critical fourth and 1 with 1:30 to go against Washington that ended with Ducks running back Noah Whittington slipping in the backfield while quarterback Bo Nix was a bystander on the sideline. Nix went down after...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win this week’s Oregon high school playoff games?
It’s the penultimate week of high school football and many of the state’s championship tournaments are preparing to set their title games. Games are all being played at neutral sites this week, so make sure to check out where this week’s games are being played:
Lincoln City's Looking Glass Inn Has One Serious View to Oregon Coast Wilds and Wildlife
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast's Siletz Bay, at the southern end of Lincoln City, the sands are an interesting study in the power of the waves. In spite of the practically-still waters of the bay, gently lapping at this sloped beach, there are giant chunks of driftwood everywhere. In fact, it's possible this is the most densely-populated section of Oregon coast for driftwood. These can't get here via those normally chilled out conditions. (Courtesy photo)
