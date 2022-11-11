Read full article on original website
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Natick High Cheerleaders Win South Regional Co-Ed Title
NATICK – The Natick High School cheerleaders won the large co-ed South Regional Championship yesterday, November 13. This qualifies them for the state championship event.
Li & Wong Capture 2nd Place at Division 2 State Championship
NATICK – Two Natick swimmers did well at the MIAA Division 2 State Championship today, November 13. Ava Wong finished second in the 200-yard freestyle. Her time was 1:58.11 minutes. A Winchester swimmer won the event in 1:56.88 minutes. Wong also finished third in the 100-yard backstroke. Her time...
Flyers Win South Regional D1 Championship
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the South Regional D1 Championship title over the weekend. Captains this season are Alyssa Brandolini, Ava Heitman, and Kaylani Santana. Other squad members are Julia Ottaviani, Kyra Busenburg, Ana Chaves, Camille Cordeiro, Natalia Gutierrez, Lily Mark, Amani Rivera, Lunah Semprum, Keira...
Dorey Wins MIAA Division 2 Diving Championship
NATICK – Natick High junior Katie Dorey is the state champion in diving. With 421.60 points, Dorey won the MIAA Division 2 Diving title today, November 13. Bay State Conference rival Lucy Savarese of Wellesley High took second place with 417.35 points. Natick High junior Neve Knowlton finished fifth...
UPDATED: Flyers Finish 9th at Division 1 State Meet
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished 9th overall at the Division 1 state meet today, November 13. The Flyers, under head coach Mike Foley, received 114 points. Acton-Boxborough Regional won the state team championship with 299 points. Framingham Junior Emily Richardson finished 6th overall...
Framingham State Men Finish 31st at NCAA Division III East Regional Meet
BRUNSWICK, MAINE – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team closed the season Saturday afternoon at the 2022 NCAA Division III East Regional hosted by Bowdoin College. The Rams, as a team, finished 31st. The winner of the race was Colby College junior Tyler Morris in 24.55.6...
Burgess Closes Out UMass Amherst Cross-Country Season at NCAA Northeast Regional Meet
AMHERST – UMass Amherst senior Ben Burgess closed out his season at the NCAA Division 1 Northeast regional meet at Van Cortlandt Park in New York on Veterans day, November 11. Burgess finished 109th out of more than 225 runners on the 10K course. His time was 31.52.4 minutes.
Rams & Falcons Skate To 3-3 Overtime Tie
FITCHBURG – The Framingham State University ice hockey team tallied the tying goal in the closing minute of the regulation forcing overtime as the Rams went on to earn a hard fought 3-3 draw with Fitchburg State University Saturday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg.
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field
HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
State Rep.-Elect Donaghue Receives Inaugural Kimball T. Simpson Award
FITCHBURG – At the MassTrails Conference, State Representative-elect Kate Donaghue was the inaugural recipient of the Kimball T. Simpson Award. The award recognizes “those who have shown exceptional leadership of and dedication to the conservation and stewardship of the trails of Central Massachusetts and beyond.”. Simpson, the late...
City of Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Corporal Robert Walter Tompkins on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To U.S. Army Air Corps. Tech Sgt. Grenville Charles Baker’s Family
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Technical Sergeant Grenville Charles Baker on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance. Baker...
Medal of Liberty Awarded To Lt. Junior Grade William Warren Lomas
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to Lieutenant Junior Grade William Warren “Sonny” Lomas on Veterans Day 2022. In total, 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, with five of the Gold Star families in attendance.
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83
WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Salem End Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited in a 2-vehicle crash on Salem End Rod at Badger Road on Veterans Day. The crash happened at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, November 11. One driver was “cited for operating without a license and failure to yield to right of way,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Connolly Auto Group Donates $1,000 to Brophy Elementary PTO
FRAMINGHAM – The Herb Connolly Auto Group donated $1,000 to Brophy Elementary School’s PTO. This is the second consecutive year, Connolly Chevrolet has donated to the Brophy PTO. Accepting the check on Monday night was Brophy PTO President Lori Moser and Brophy PTO Treasurer Beth Wynstra. “My three...
Medal of Liberty Presented to Family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private Thomas Starr Wixon on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in the...
