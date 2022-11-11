ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Flyers Win South Regional D1 Championship

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High School cheerleaders won the South Regional D1 Championship title over the weekend. Captains this season are Alyssa Brandolini, Ava Heitman, and Kaylani Santana. Other squad members are Julia Ottaviani, Kyra Busenburg, Ana Chaves, Camille Cordeiro, Natalia Gutierrez, Lily Mark, Amani Rivera, Lunah Semprum, Keira...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorey Wins MIAA Division 2 Diving Championship

NATICK – Natick High junior Katie Dorey is the state champion in diving. With 421.60 points, Dorey won the MIAA Division 2 Diving title today, November 13. Bay State Conference rival Lucy Savarese of Wellesley High took second place with 417.35 points. Natick High junior Neve Knowlton finished fifth...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Flyers Finish 9th at Division 1 State Meet

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team finished 9th overall at the Division 1 state meet today, November 13. The Flyers, under head coach Mike Foley, received 114 points. Acton-Boxborough Regional won the state team championship with 299 points. Framingham Junior Emily Richardson finished 6th overall...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams & Falcons Skate To 3-3 Overtime Tie

FITCHBURG – The Framingham State University ice hockey team tallied the tying goal in the closing minute of the regulation forcing overtime as the Rams went on to earn a hard fought 3-3 draw with Fitchburg State University Saturday evening in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg.
FITCHBURG, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field

HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lions Roar Past Rams 72-51 in Home Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team was defeated 72-51 by Eastern Nazarene College in their home opening this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium at Framingham State. With the loss, Framingham State falls to 1-1. With the win, Eastern Nazarene remains undefeated at 2-0.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers

FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Robert Dexter Garvey, 83

Robert Dexter Garvey, 83

WESTBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” Dexter Garvey, 83 of Westborough passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7th, 2022, after a short illness. He joins his wife, Mary Louise (Zanchi) Garvey who passed in July 2017. Born in Natick, the son of the late William J. and Anna (Bent)...
WESTBOROUGH, MA




