towntalkradio.com
Texas Tech Steam Rolls Over Kansas
Texas Tech had a much-needed win this past weekend. Texas Tech won its fifth home game of the season. It was the first time since 2009 the Red Raiders recorded five or more wins at home in a season. With one final game in Lubbock slated on the schedule, Texas Tech could match the 6-1 home record of its 2009 squad. Texas Tech needs one win to become bowl-eligible.
Blitz: High School Football Playoff Schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several area teams have advanced to the area round of the high school football playoffs. Here is a schedule of times and locations for this week’s action: Class 6A Division II Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll – Friday 7p.m. | San Angelo Stadium Class 5A Division I Cooper vs. Aledo – Friday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater) […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bulldogs face No. 25 Texas Tech tonight in Lubbock
Louisiana Tech makes its first road trip of the 2022-23 season when it faces nationally ranked Texas Tech tonight at 7 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The contest can be heard on 107.5 FM and the LA Tech Athletics app with Malcolm Butler providing the play-by-play call of the contest between the two programs. It can also be seen streamed live on ESPN+.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
towntalkradio.com
Bowl Eligibility Looming In The Air
All but two games remain on the regular season schedule for the Texas Tech football team as the 2022 schedule nears its end. This Saturday starts with the final Big 12 road trip, at Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT as the Red Raiders seek their sixth win to secure bowl eligibility and their 40th bowl appearance in program history.
stakingtheplains.com
10 Things: Texas Tech 43, Kansas 28
2. Something Was Done. Before the game, I wanted the offense to “do something” and yes, I think something was done. A lot of this is subjective (of course) but I think that you can place a large portion of the running game on Tyler Shough, who is given the keys to the offense and that’s one of the deals about this offense and what makes it difficult for inexperienced quarterbacks. I think if you were to ask Kittley and Shough, they would tell you that Shough saw a light box (not as many people within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage) and when that happens, the offensive line has the advantage, so you run the ball. And you run the ball until Kansas stops trying to stop the pass and they try to stop the run. And that’s what happened, 48 rushing attempts to just 34 pass attempts, 264 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per running attempt and you can thank Kittley and Shough because they did what they were supposed to do when the defense does what they do. And I don’t want to make this so much about Shough, but the way that he attacks defenses, particularly in the seams over the middle of the field is hugely important. Those are tough passes, but those are passes that have to be made and he’s really good at that when he’s on, and so he allowed the offense open that up by running the ball.
247Sports
Run the dang ball Texas Tech
Texas Tech finds itself 5-5 overall, 3-4 in the Big 12, one win away from qualifying for a bowl game which would mean an extra month of the season, more practices and a much easier sell on the recruiting trail. The Red Raiders have two opportunities remaining to earn a sixth victory--at Iowa State (4-6 overall, 1-6 in the Big 12) Saturday night and the following week at home against Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5).
towntalkradio.com
Kelcy Lynae Tekell
Kelcy Lynae Tekell was born on December 9, 1989, to Cary and Nancy Tekell in Lubbock, Texas. Those who knew Kelcy know that she was the most dedicated, selfless, God-pleasing servant to everyone in her life. Kelcy became a Christian at a very young age and was a force for God from that day on. She was a witness to everyone through her walk, her actions, and her unique personality.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
W.D. ‘Dub’ Rogers’ daughters reflect on their time with their dad, the founder of KLBK
It’s safe to say KLBK and everyone at EverythingLubbock.com would not be where they are today if it weren’t for the incredible vision of W.D. “Dub” Rogers.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
towntalkradio.com
Talk of the Town: Nov. 14 – 19, 2022
Check out what’s happening in Brownfield and Terry County this week. Terry County Commissioners Court Meeting @ 9:00 am. ACES: Celebrity Readers @ 7pm: This month’s celebrities are Brownfield Regional Medical Center, staff members. Kids… COME GET A FREE BOOK!. Forever Fitness: Kickboxing @ 5:15 pm. Tuesday,...
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday
Lubbock Police on Monday repeated the plea for help after a body was found Friday in a residence near the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Police identified the body as Ramon Flores, 66.
towntalkradio.com
How Healthy Is Terry County?
How healthy is Terry County? According to a health report made by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, it might be worse than you think. The Population of Terry County is 11,831 and out of those 32% of adults report being in fair or poor health. According to the CDC in a 2020 survey data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which collects data from U.S. residents on health risk behaviors, chronic conditions and use of preventative care. In 2020, 14.7 percent of adults in the U.S. reported having fair or poor health. and 15% in Texas.
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened on Quaker Avenue, north of South Loop 289 at around 2:42 p.m.
Buddy Holly concert poster breaks world record, Heritage Auctions said
The record-breaking poster could be "the only one ever discovered."
KCBD
4 vehicle crash at N. Loop and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a four-vehicle crash on the northeast access road of North Loop 289 and Slide Road. LPD received the call at 3:17 p.m. The vehicles involved are a silver Dodge Ram, tan Cadillac, silver Toyota Tundra, and a black Chevy.
KCBD
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
