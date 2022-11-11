This 37-Year-Old NASA Engineer Is Designing a Spacesuit for Women on the Side: ‘It's Not Just Cool, It's Necessary'

Read full article on original website
Fresh leak erupts as NASA fuels moon rocket for launch
A fresh leak sprouted as NASA fueled its new moon rocket Tuesday for a middle-of-the-night launch, its third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years.
SpaceX Just Bought a Big Ad Campaign on Twitter for Starlink
Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX just ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, which Musk recently took over in a contentious, $44 billion deal. The campaign is to promote the SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, in Australia and Spain. The ad package, known as a "takeover" at...
