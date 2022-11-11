ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway Springs, KS

K-State rolls by Baylor 31-3

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 23 Kansas State lost control of its path to the Big 12 championship game last week when quarterback Will Howard was watching from the sideline. The super sub helped the Wildcats get it back, with a little help from undefeated conference leader TCU. Howard...
WACO, TX
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening

Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
MANHATTAN, KS
KU faculty, academic staff launch effort to organize a union

LAWRENCE—University of Kansas faculty and academic staff on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses announced Monday they are organizing a union to improve working conditions for educators and learning conditions for students, according to a statement from the organization. United Academics of the University of Kansas (UAKU) would represent over...
LAWRENCE, KS
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
TOPEKA, KS
Sheriff: 2 Kansas men were transporting methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, deputies located illegal narcotics. Two...
QUENEMO, KS
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
TOPEKA, KS
RCPD investigating vandalism at church in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Manhattan. On November 10, officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Barnes Road in Manhattan. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, Faith Evangelical Free Church reported an unknown...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas man charged for death of his 14-month-old son

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a toddler have charged his father for the crime. Just after 10p.m. Thursday, police booked 30-year-old Jordan W. Lien into the Sedgwick County jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and use, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
