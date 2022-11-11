Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
K-State’s Cheatum Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – After tallying five tackles and his first interception of the season to help Kansas State earn a 31-3 victory at Baylor, senior safety Drake Cheatum has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is the first honor for...
K-State rolls by Baylor 31-3
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 23 Kansas State lost control of its path to the Big 12 championship game last week when quarterback Will Howard was watching from the sideline. The super sub helped the Wildcats get it back, with a little help from undefeated conference leader TCU. Howard...
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening
Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
KU faculty, academic staff launch effort to organize a union
LAWRENCE—University of Kansas faculty and academic staff on the Lawrence and Edwards campuses announced Monday they are organizing a union to improve working conditions for educators and learning conditions for students, according to a statement from the organization. United Academics of the University of Kansas (UAKU) would represent over...
Kan. airman dies in head-on crash; driver jailed for alleged DUI
JEFFERSON COUNTY—A member of the Kansas Air National Guard has been identified as the driver who died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by Manuel Enriquez, 35, Kansas City, Mo., was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of 3rd Street.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
Kan. man jailed after crash into Fallen Officers Memorial
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an allege DUI crash that damaged a memorial to fallen officers in Topeka. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a call of a vehicle injury crash at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Joe Perry.
Kan. felon sentenced for drive-by shooting that injured girl
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man charged in the drive-shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to over 14-years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. In October, Purcell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in the case. Just after 12:30...
Manhattan man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
JC woman injured in crash, TX man arrested for DUI, aggravated battery
Around 6:15 pm Saturday evening, Riley County Police officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 2006 GMC Canyon, driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, TX, had crossed over the center line while traveling north on Seth Child Road.
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
'The Center of Hope Ministry' warming shelter open for Winter 2022-23 season
'The Center of Hope Ministry' has opened the warming shelter for those who need a warm, safe place to sleep overnight during the cold winter months. The warming shelter is open every night the low temperature drops below 40 degrees until Spring. Community members are welcome to drive themselves to...
RCPD: ATM damaged, cash stolen at American Legion Post #17
MANHATTAN - On Monday, November 14th, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Upon arrival, American Legion staff reported the doors to the building had been...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas men were transporting methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop at 9th and Sycamore in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, deputies located illegal narcotics. Two...
Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
RCPD investigating vandalism at church in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Manhattan. On November 10, officers filed a report for criminal trespass and criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Barnes Road in Manhattan. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, Faith Evangelical Free Church reported an unknown...
Kansas man charged for death of his 14-month-old son
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a toddler have charged his father for the crime. Just after 10p.m. Thursday, police booked 30-year-old Jordan W. Lien into the Sedgwick County jail. He has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering a child and use, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
RCPD: Woman lost $3K from suspect posing as bank employee
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged scam in Riley County. Just after 11a.m. November 10, officers filed a report for unlawful computer acts and theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 29-year-old woman reported she was scammed by an unknown suspect posing...
