New York City, NY

Rain to continue through the evening; flooding possible

By Andrew Cruz
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rain will continue falling Friday well into the evening. There may be a few rounds where the rain gets heavy along with the threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm.

A prolonged break may occur late Friday evening into the early Saturday morning hours. Toward daybreak, the final round of showers will approach and will probably contain some downpours as well.

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal sections starting late Friday night with gusts up to 50 mph. The gusts will really kick up when the last line of showers approaches overnight.

Rainfall amounts will hover around an inch for most areas. Inland spots may end up getting closer to 2 inches. Regardless of who gets what, the heavy rain and gusty winds will bring down leaves and may clog drainage basins, causing some flooding.

PIX11 Weather Center

As with all tropical systems, the threat of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well. So far, while there have been a few tornado warnings associated with Nicole, there has not been one confirmed since it made landfall.

There may still be a few leftover showers Saturday morning. Otherwise, skies will clear out and the winds will ease.

Despite all that that is going on, it will remain warm through the night and into Saturday. Temperatures will top out at around 70 degrees tomorrow. Cooler air will then rush in for the latter part of the weekend and into the next week. Daytime temperatures will likely stay in the upper 40s on Monday.

