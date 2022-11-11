Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
More Plans on Table for Secondary School Attendance Zone Changes
The School Board meets tonight, Monday, Nov. 14, to discuss several plans in the ongoing work to hash out secondary attendance zone changes. During the public hearing on Nov. 9, Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) presented a plan that involved moving three areas from the staff proposed plan. His first proposal was...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Picks Battlefield Interchange Design
The Leesburg Town Council is lining up behind an unusual interchange design to address a frequent traffic coke point on the Rt. 15 bypass. On Tuesday, the council is expected to formally endorse a Rt. 15/Battlefield Parkway interchange that will use two roundabouts and a bridge to keep traffic—and pedestrians—moving.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
loudounnow.com
Polifko Wins Broad Run School Board Seat
Tiffany Polifko, the Republican-endorsed candidate for the Broad Run seat on the Loudoun County School Board, has been declared the winner in last week’s three-way race. The announcement came late Monday afternoon, after the final tally of provisional and mail-in ballots showed her ahead by 135 votes. Polifko will...
loudounnow.com
Khanna Announces Dulles District Campaign
Small business owner and mental health advocate Puja Khanna has announced she will run for the Dulles District seat on the county Board of Supervisors. In a press release, she wrote she will run because “it is time for Dulles District to have representation that reflects the values and demographics of its residents,” pointing to 2020 Census data that showed more than 20% of Loudoun’s population is Asian. Khanna wrote she is an Indian immigrant who has lived in Virginia for two decades and moved to Loudoun in 2011.
loudounnow.com
Near-term Rt. 15 Work Heads Back to Loudoun County Board
The Board of Supervisors’ finance committee has endorsed a package of $14.9 million in near-term fixes to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg, signaling the chance for some improvement to the road’s congested and crash-prone conditions while people living the area wait on larger road projects still years away.
loudounnow.com
Kuhn Files Plans for Leesburg-area Data Centers
JK Land Holdings announced Monday it has submitted a site plan application to develop warehouses and data centers on 112 acres southeast of Leesburg. The land is located along Cochran Mill Road and Goose Creek. The tract includes land used for asphalt and concrete plants as well as undeveloped parcels. The new plan calls for transitioning the land for warehouse and data center use. The land is zoned Planned Development–General Industry.
loudounnow.com
Data Center Volunteers Build Bee-Friendly Beds at JK Community Farm
Volunteers from the data center industry spent Thursday morning building 25 raised beds at JK Community Farm to let the farm donate another 1,000 meals a year and help out pollinators. More than 115 volunteers from the data center world labored to build the beds, which will be planted with...
loudounnow.com
Silver Line to Loudoun Opens
Passengers on Metrorail’s long-awaited Silver Line to Ashburn rode the rails for the first time this afternoon. “It feels fantastic to see,” former Ashburn District supervisor Ralph Buona, one of the supervisors who voted to bring Metro to Loudoun County in a 5-4 vote in 2012, said. “It’s been 10 years and four months since we took the vote. And it’s been a long haul ever since, but now that you see it all together, you see the infrastructure, you see the excitement.”
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
theriver953.com
FRWC C-CAP open new facility readies for Camping for Hunger
Front Royal Warren County’s Congregational Community Action Project (FRWC C-Cap) officially opened their new facility at 400 Kendrick Lane Front Royal with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 11. The new facility offers more room for food from Camping for Hunger and more services for those in need in the...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
Editor: Thank you, Leesburg, for electing me as your next Town Council member. I learned many things from meeting you, stopping at local businesses, and connecting with the families that call Leesburg home. Here are the top three takeaways I have from our conversations: first, you really love this town—just...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Hampshire, and Upshur will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
restonnow.com
Fairfax County extends farmers market season into December for three sites
While the onset of winter usually heralds the end of farmers markets, Fairfax County announced last week that three markets around the county will brave the chill to continue into December. “The Fairfax County Farmers Markets have extended the season at three popular market locations,” the Fairfax County Park Authority...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
morgancountyusa.org
Electric School Buses Shuttling Legislators from Cacapon State Park to Berkeley Springs
West Virginia state legislators, meeting at Cacapon State Park this week for interim meetings, won’t be sucking diesel fumes riding on school buses, like the school kids in Morgan County do every morning. Instead, the legislators will be riding on clean, fume-free electric school buses. Three of the brand...
WJLA
Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
