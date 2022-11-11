ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SpaceX Just Bought a Big Ad Campaign on Twitter for Starlink

Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX just ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, which Musk recently took over in a contentious, $44 billion deal. The campaign is to promote the SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, in Australia and Spain. The ad package, known as a "takeover" at...
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees Starting This Week

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division

Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Jeff Bezos Says He Plans to Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Fortune

Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, announced in a CNN interview plans to give away the "majority" of a $124 billion fortune. On Saturday, Bezos and Sanchez announced a $100 million award to icon Dolly Parton. Bezos offered few specifics on timing or exact amounts. The giving will focus on...

