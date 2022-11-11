Read full article on original website
NBC New York
SpaceX Just Bought a Big Ad Campaign on Twitter for Starlink
Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX just ordered one of the larger advertising packages available from Twitter, which Musk recently took over in a contentious, $44 billion deal. The campaign is to promote the SpaceX satellite internet service, Starlink, in Australia and Spain. The ad package, known as a "takeover" at...
NBC New York
Crypto.com Customers Worry It Could Follow FTX, as CEO Tries to Reassure Them Everything's Fine
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has taken to Twitter, YouTube and the airwaves to try to reassure customers that their deposits are safe and the company is on solid footing. In the last few months, the company has reportedly cut over one-quarter of its staff, and concern has mounted since FTX's collapse last week.
NBC New York
Amazon Reportedly Plans to Lay Off About 10,000 Employees Starting This Week
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times. The cuts would be the largest in the company's history and would primarily impact Amazon's devices organization, retail division and human resources, according to the report.
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Paid $12 Million to Female Partner to Settle Sexism Complaint, Bloomberg Reports
Goldman Sachs paid more than $12 million to a former female partner to settle claims that senior executives created a hostile environment for women, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The former partner alleged that top executives, including CEO David Solomon, made vulgar or dismissive remarks about women at the firm, according to...
NBC New York
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division
Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
NBC New York
Self-Made Millionaire Barbara Corcoran Shows Off ‘the Best Thing' in Her Closet—and It Cost Less Than a Penny
Real estate broker Barbara Corcoran may be a self-made millionaire, but that doesn't mean she can pass up a good deal. The star of ABC's "Shark Tank" recently posted a video tour of her closet on Instagram, pulling out her most and least expensive items — both of which she said she loves.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC New York
Jeff Bezos Says He Plans to Give Away Most of His $124 Billion Fortune
Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, announced in a CNN interview plans to give away the "majority" of a $124 billion fortune. On Saturday, Bezos and Sanchez announced a $100 million award to icon Dolly Parton. Bezos offered few specifics on timing or exact amounts. The giving will focus on...
