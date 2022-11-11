Read full article on original website
Pay It 4ward: Local police officer becomes published author
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer is best known to protect and serve, but sometimes there are those that go beyond the badge. In this week’s CBS 4 Pay It 4ward Series, we are introducing you to La Joya ISD Police Sergeant Roberto Bañuelos who isn’t just holding the line, but also the books. “It’s […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco sees increase in new housing
If you’ve driven through Weslaco recently, you might’ve noticed a lot of new housing popping up all over the city. In the last two years, more than a thousand acres of land in Weslaco has been turned into residential property. Weslaco Planning and Code Enforcement Director Rebekah De...
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
KRGV
Preparations underway for Brownsville's Holiday Village
It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas over at Dean Porter Park in Brownsville. Brownsville city officials and volunteers started putting up cottages for their annual Holiday Village on Monday. From now until opening day next week, Santa's helpers will decorate 34 cottages with cultural, historical and whimsical...
Mission PD to host turkey giveaway for 100 families
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department will host its annual turkey giveaway to help give a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. Mission PD and Mission Crime Stoppers plan to hand out 100 meals to families in need on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Families receiving meals have been preselected and were awarded food pick-up […]
utrgvrider.com
University officials respond to art majors’ complaints
The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
US Coast Guard: 5 Mexican fishermen arrested for illegal fishing at SPI
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday they stopped five Mexican men who were illegally fishing off the Texas coast.
Harlingen man who fought in historic Battle of the Bulge celebrates birthday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many ceremonies took place on Veterans Day across the Rio Grande Valley. In Harlingen, one man was honored for his service in World War II. U.S. Army Sergeant Sylvester Noyola not only commemorated Veterans Day but also celebrated his 97th birthday. “I was an elite with General Patton, Staff Sergeant,” Noyola […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
sbnewspaper.com
Treviño shares district vision
RIO HONDO—Last week, the Rio Hondo ISD Board of Trustees hired Raul J. Treviño as the district’s Superintendent of Schools. Treviño provided an interview to the NEWS detailing his vision for the school district. Q: How does it feel to be chosen for the role of...
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Foul odor in Edinburg neighborhood upsetting residents
Residents near Edinburg are asking for help in figuring out why they have been smelling an extremely bad odor lately. Lurena Horner has lived in the neighborhood off of Curry Road and South Doolittle St. for two years now. After dealing with an extreme odor for the last six months, she reached out to Channel 5 to investigate.
Donna ISD introduces only early childhood stand-alone campus in RGV
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Independent School District has opened the Rio Grande Valley’s only early childhood stand-alone campus. “My favorite part about learning is when we do fun activities,” said Gisselle Salinas, a first grader at Rivas Primary Discovery Academy. The newly designated early childhood campus serves students from Pre-K to second grade. “Our […]
HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
kurv.com
Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service
Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services. The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS...
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Launch Community Engagement Software
Edinburg residents wanting to know what all those police cars were doing in their neighborhood can now find out through a new software program offered by the Edinburg Police Department. It has launched a community-based program called Citizen Connect that allows residents to be alerted to and view police activity in their neighborhood or any other part of the city.
Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
