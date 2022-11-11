No one is hurt after a cooking fire north of Columbia. ABC 17 reports the fire started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on East Oakbrook Drive, just east of Highway 63 and Oakland Gravel Road. Firefighters say they saw the flames coming from the kitchen and extending into the living room. Officials say cooking grease was left on the stove unattended, causing the fire.

