kwos.com
Columbia plow drivers focus on overpasses and bridges overnight
Columbia Public Works crews have been out on the roads throughout the night pre-treating roads most susceptible to slickness, including overpasses and bridges. A Public Works crew has been out since 7 pm Monday, utilizing ten trucks. Public Works spokesman John Ogan tells 939 the Eagle that air and pavement temperatures remained around freezing overnight, with little accumulation on streets. Most roadways are wet.
kwos.com
Police conducting death investigation in northeast Columbia
Police are responding to a northeast Columbia home for a death investigation. Officers have closed part of Blue Ridge Road between Oakland Gravel Road and Brown Station Road Monday morning. Authorities say there’s no threat to the community. There’s no word yet on who the victim is.
kwos.com
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
kwos.com
No one injured after cooking fire in Boone County home
No one is hurt after a cooking fire north of Columbia. ABC 17 reports the fire started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on East Oakbrook Drive, just east of Highway 63 and Oakland Gravel Road. Firefighters say they saw the flames coming from the kitchen and extending into the living room. Officials say cooking grease was left on the stove unattended, causing the fire.
kwos.com
Probation in JCMO arson
A Jefferson City man accused of setting a fire and calling in a threat is sentenced to probation instead of prison time. Hankel Jones was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty to arson. Prosecutors dropped a charge of making a terrorist threat. After starting the fire, Jones also phoned in the threat to the Jackson St. complex.
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory runs through noon Tuesday
Columbia, Ashland, Moberly, Fayette and much of the listening area remain under a winter weather advisory through noon today (Tuesday). National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Jared Maples tells 939 the Eagle that the system started as rain last night in Columbia, before changing to a rain/snow mix and then to all snow.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
kwos.com
Callaway Sheriff enters ‘not guilty’ plea after DWI arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism says he’s not guilty of drunk driving. The Sheriff was arrested last month in Moberly when after his pickup hit a concrete barrier at an Arby’s restaurant. Officers say Chism smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. They claim he resisted arrest.
