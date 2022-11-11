Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO