Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks weekend schedule includes an odd treat, as the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to be at the AAC for a “double-header” of sorts. But now comes word that Luka Doncic might not get to face off against fellow star Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.
What is Timing Impact in NBA 2K23?
In NBA 2K23 MyCareer, the devs aimed to encourage players to use a wider variety of jump shot bases by introducing the addition of shooting attributes like Timing Impact. For those curious about what it is and how important it factors into shooting this year, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Timing Impact in NBA 2K23 MyCareer on Current and Next Gen.
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Mavs Ex Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes for Warriors TV ‘Rape’ Joke
The Golden State Warriors this week welcomed back "Run TMC'' - their legendary on-court trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin - and put the 1990's stars behind the microphones as part of the TV broadcast of the team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. And Hardaway...
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
Velma Jackson Retires NBA Champion Weatherspoon’s Jersey Number
Quinndary Weatherspoon left Velma Jackson High School as a three-time state champion. On Tuesday, he returned to Velma Jackson as an NBA champion. The Falcons honored the Velma Jackson and Mississippi State grad by retiring his high school number at halftime during the boys basketball game. More videos of the ceremony and extended interviews will […]
How Yankees Re-Signing Rizzo Could Impact Judge’s Decision
With Anthony Rizzo agreeing to a new deal to stay with the Yankees, New York sees the value in having the first baseman remain in a Pinstripes uniform. After a 2022 season in which the veteran bounced back to hit 32 home runs, Rizzo agreed to a two-year, $40-million deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. It reportedly includes a club option for the third year worth $17 million with a $6 million buyout.
MMA Junkie Radio #3311: UFC 281 reaction, remembering Anthony Johnson, more
Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,311, the fellas unpack all things UFC 281 – from Alex Pereira’s to Zhang Weili’s title win and much more – and share their memories of Anthony Johnson after the sudden death of the former UFC title challenger Sunday.
