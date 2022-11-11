Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take on Tigers Wednesday in Columbia
After 10 days off, the Razorback volleyball team returns to action Wednesday evening with a midweek away match against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. Both teams are coming off of five-set losses, Arkansas to Georgia and Missouri to LSU. The Hogs are currently 15-8 overall and 6-7 in the SEC, and the Tigers are 8-15, 1-12 in league play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Land 2nd 5-Star in Baye Fall
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas men’s basketball landed its second 5-star prospect of the early signing period as Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced the signing of Baye Fall Tuesday afternoon. Fall, a 6-10 center, is a consensus 5-Star, top-20 prospect in the country. He is additionally listed as one...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Travels Down to Texas for Mid-season Invitationals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The #19 Arkansas swimming team will travel to College Station, Texas to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational, which will span from Wednesday, Nov 16 through Friday, Nov. 18. The Art Adamson Invitationals, hosted by the #22 Texas A&M Aggies, features two top 10 teams. Swimming...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Basketball Earns Hard-Fought Win Over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE – In a clash between two undefeated teams on Monday night, Arkansas women’s basketball edged out Tulsa, 79-70. On a cold snowy night in Northwest Arkansas, both teams were on fire from deep with a combined 23 3-pointers, while Erynn Barnum led all scorers for the third time this season with a career-high 27 points. Arkansas has started the year 3-0 for the second time in the last three years, while handing Tulsa their first loss of the season, as the Golden Hurricane fall to 2-1. Tulsa struck first, but then went 0-for-4 from the field, which allowed Arkansas to cruise to an 8-0 run. That run was capped off by one of Makayla Daniels’ four 3-pointers on the night. Rylee Langerman then daggered one from deep and after another Daniels triple, Arkansas led 15-5 with 4:33 left in the field quarter. Out of the media timeout, Tulsa went on a 4-0 run, but back-to-back steals by Langerman set up opportunities for the Razorback offense. After another Daniels 3-pointer, Arkansas extended its lead to 15. Tulsa then started to heat up from deep, making back-to-back 3-pointers, as the Razorbacks led 24-15 after one quarter.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ben Shearer named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Razorback Ben Shearer earned the 2022 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year accolade as voted upon by conference coaches and announced by the league office on Tuesday. Shearer, from The Woodlands, Texas, becomes the first Arkansas recipient of the men’s honor since Matt Young in 2017...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 183: Pat Bradley
Pat Bradley has always been “the shootah.” The stats and records back it up. Bradley is fifth on Arkansas’ all-time scoring list, led the Razorbacks in points per game three times, and made more 3-pointers than any Hog in history. And that shooting prowess is how a little-recruited guard from the Boston area ended up down in Arkansas. But Fayetteville is a long way from home. And there was a tough adjustment period for Bradley, who was unsure he’d last with the Razorbacks. Bradley stuck it out, took his lumps early and quickly emerged as a scoring threat for the Razorbacks, entering a new era minus their championship-winning heroes. And he wouldn’t trade it for anything.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs South Dakota State
Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1, 0-0 Summit League) What: This will be the 500th men’s basketball game played in Bud Walton Arena. When: Wednesday – Nov. 16 – 7:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena /...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Move to #9 in AP; Remain #10 by Coaches
FAYETTEVILLE – With two convincing wins to open the 2022-23 season, Arkansas moved up one spot to ninth in the AP poll and remained at #10 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. The last time Arkansas had a single-digit ranking was a #8 ranking in last year’s final Coaches Poll. Arkansas has not played in Bud Walton Arena as a team ranked #9 or lower since the 1994-95 home finale — Mar. 4, 1995 — when #7 Arkansas defeated Auburn, 68-66. Arkansas did play two games as the #9 team in the Coaches poll last season, defeating Central Arkansas and Little Rock in December of 2021.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs to Play Texas, TCU & Oklahoma State at College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will open the 2023 season against Texas at the College Baseball Showdown. First pitch between the Razorbacks and Longhorns is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Arkansas will play TCU at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, before concluding its season-opening trip to Arlington, Texas, against Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Host Alabama Saturday at Noon
Arkansas volleyball will take on Alabama at noon on Saturday in what will be an action-packed day on The Hill. The match precedes Saturday’s football game against Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Volleyball parking passes will not be valid Saturday with volleyball fans asked to park in the Baum East lot and ride the shuttle to Barnhill Arena’s south entrance starting at 10:30 a.m.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MGolf Adds Signee Erik Plenge
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas head men’s golf coach Brad McMakin added the fourth recruit for the 2023-24 golf season as Erik Plenge signed a National Letter of Intent Tuesday. Plenge joins a class that also includes Thomas Curry (Texarkana, Ark.), Rex Hargrove (Houston, Texas) and John Driscoll II (Northwestern University).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nick Smith Jr., on Wooden Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback freshman Nick Smith Jr., was named to the John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy’s, preseason Top 50 Watch List for the men’s basketball Player of the Year. The candidates were announced on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. The players were chosen by...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Earn Program-Record Graduation Success Rate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second straight year, University of Arkansas student-athletes have combined to earn the top graduation success rate (GSR) in the history of the Razorback program according to a report released this week by the NCAA. Razorback student-athletes that entered school in 2015 earned a GSR of 87 percent, the highest GSR in school history, besting the previous program record of 85 percent accomplished in the previous two years.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Signs Schutte
FAYETTEVILLE – Arizona native Abbey Schutte has signed with the Arkansas women’s golf team, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor on Monday. Schutte has enjoyed a successful amateur career and is ranked No. 69 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. “Abbey comes from a rich tradition of golf,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Field to Host Next Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second and third rounds of the NCAA Tournament will return to Razorback Field for the second straight season. The No. 3 seeded Hogs will make their fifth straight second round appearance Friday night when they face 6-seed Ohio State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SHOW 2: Eric Musselman Live is Nov. 14
FAYETTEVILLE. – Show two of season four of Eric Musselman Live is set for Monday – Nov. 14 – at Sassy’s Red House. The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and Chuck...
