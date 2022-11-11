Read full article on original website
WVNews
Your Community Foundation awards grants to North Central West Virginia organizations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On National Philanthropy Day, 29 nonprofits in the area received more than $145,000 in grants from Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia. The grants support a wide range of community programs, services and initiatives in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, Celebration of Lights to kick off with Market in the Park Saturday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2022 Marion County Celebration of Lights at Morris Park is set to kick off this weekend with the ever-popular Market in the Park, which will welcome attendees to shop at 60 different local vendors while enjoying their time with more than 540 light displays.
WVNews
Liberty's Charlee Johnson signs with Salem University
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Salem University wasn’t the only college Liberty’s Charlee Johnson considered attending. But in the end, she chose Salem University for a variety of reasons.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior's Riggs, Neal sign with college programs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two members of the Fairmont Senior cheerleading team made their future plans official Tuesday, signing to compete for collegiate acrobatics and tumbling teams. Macy Riggs will continue her career at Fairmont State while Paytyn Neal will head to Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania. They...
WVNews
West Virginia Symphony performs 'Gershwin's Magic Key' for Harrison County kids
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra was in Clarksburg Tuesday to present an educational event for youth. Kids of varying ages from area schools and homeschool programs were treated to showings of Gershwin's Magic Key, a Young People's Concert, at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.
WVNews
Harrison County Board of Education meeting recognizes several groups Tuesday
It was a full house as several presentations started the Harrison County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening. Special presentations included participants in the Healthy Grandfamilies program, a book presentation to the county's libraries from the Harrison County WV Historical Society and recognition of school psychologists for National School Psychology Week.
WVNews
Changes to Morgantown City Council meeting rules put on hold
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — An ordinance which would have seen Morgantown City Council place its own rules above Robert’s Rules of Order was tabled after a 4-3 vote at Tuesday’s regular meeting that started 34 minutes late. Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble kicked off discussion on the...
WVNews
Preston County honors veterans at annual ceremony
KINGWOOD — A steady downpour of rain didn’t stop a small crowd of people, along with the Preston County Honor Guard, from gathering on the Preston County Courthouse lawn Friday to honor America’s military veterans. “Veterans Day is the day we pay respect to men and women...
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council to cover short agenda at regular meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg City Council will discuss a "personnel issue" and issue a proclamation for Small Business Saturday when they meet Thursday to cover a short meeting agenda. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers at the Clarksburg Municipal Building....
WVNews
Benjamin Clinton 'Cuz' Wetzel
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Benjamin Clinton “Cuz” Wetzel, 89, of Weston passed away surroun…
WVNews
Charles 'Charley' H. Brosius
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Charley” H. Brosius, 57, of Jane Lew, passed away on …
WVNews
Board of ed splits vote on Aurora School grading practice
KINGWOOD — Another discussion on grading practices, this time in sixth through eighth grades at Aurora School, led to a split vote by the Preston County Board of Education Monday morning. Board member Lucas Tatham made a motion to require Aurora to confirm to county policy on the grading...
WVNews
Brown, Mountaineers focus on K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown’s future as West Virginia’s football coach beyond the 2022 season will be decided by a new director of athletics. It was announced Monday that Shane Lyons, who had served as WVU’s A.D. since 2015, had been relieved of his duties.
WVNews
Lewis Commission receives follow up on Corridor H water study
Lewis County commissioners received a follow- up visit from Eleni Knight with Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc. regarding a water feasibility study for Corridor H. Knight presented a report to commissioners at the Nov. 1 meeting, with commissioners requesting more time to review it more closely. Commissioner Bobby Stewart asked...
WVNews
Teresa Ann Perri-Seasholtz
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Teresa Ann Perri-Seasholtz, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after a lengthy illness. She was born at Dawmont in Harrison County on April 9, 1935, the only daughter of the late Matthew and Anna...
WVNews
Rowlesburg native honored in Petersburg
PETERSBURG — The employees of Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center have chosen J. Ross Nestor as the GRCC Resident of the Week. Ross Nestor has been a resident of the facility since April 21. He was born in 1933 to Waitman P. “W.P.” Nestor and Flossie Robinson Nestor, the fourth eldest of a family of eight children. His siblings are Harold, Paul, Betty, Dennis, Maxine, Harry and Darl.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - Morehead State Eagles Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 75-57 win over Morehead State. The Mountaineers suffered from early turnovers, but steadied as the game wore on to move to 3-0 on the young season. Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and Mo Wague had 10 to lead WVU, while...
WVNews
COVID vaccination site changed; RSV on the rise
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Health Department has moved its COVID-19 vaccination site from Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital to the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department training room off Brown Avenue. PCHD Administrator V.J. Davis said COVID vaccinations will be available from 1–3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. He said mobile...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Morehead State Eagles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 75-57 win over Morehead State at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (3-0) pulled away after a relatively close first half by forcing 20 turnovers and holding the Eagles to 33% shooting over that span. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
WVNews
Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
