PETERSBURG — The employees of Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center have chosen J. Ross Nestor as the GRCC Resident of the Week. Ross Nestor has been a resident of the facility since April 21. He was born in 1933 to Waitman P. “W.P.” Nestor and Flossie Robinson Nestor, the fourth eldest of a family of eight children. His siblings are Harold, Paul, Betty, Dennis, Maxine, Harry and Darl.

PETERSBURG, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO