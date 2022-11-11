ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations

Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
SFGate

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Page Six

Drake and producer Vinylz seemingly shade Taylor Swift for ‘Midnights’ success

Drake and producer Vinylz seemingly threw shade at Taylor Swift on Monday after the songstress scored the top slot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row. The Canadian rapper, 36, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the success of his latest album, “Her Loss,” which held every spot between No. 2 and No. 9. “@21savage congrats my brother,” he captioned the screenshot. However, in doing so, he covered Swift’s name, as well as her song “Anti-Hero,” at the top of the chart with a series of emojis that included a tub of popcorn, a headache and a magic eight ball. He also...
SFGate

Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not...
HollywoodLife

Maya Rudolph’s Husband: Who Is Paul Thomas Anderson & How Long Have They Been Together?

Maya Rudolph, 50, and Paul Thomas Anderson, 52, have had a successful romance since 2001 and it appears to still be going strong. Although the actress has been in the spotlight with her successful career over the years, her husband has quite a background of his own. The lovebirds have appeared at numerous events together and haven’t been shy about talking about their love in various interviews, despite still keeping their personal lives as private as possible, so it’s clear to see these two share a special bond.

