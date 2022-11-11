ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

Ghirao Mangree
4d ago

The same flooding is in the same area all the time, we need to get it fix right for once, stop looting the City money, all you politicians are filling your pockets and Bank account. LoL 🤣😆🤣😆

Reply
2
 

First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
WSAV News 3

Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
First Coast News

Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

