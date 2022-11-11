Read full article on original website
Ghirao Mangree
4d ago
The same flooding is in the same area all the time, we need to get it fix right for once, stop looting the City money, all you politicians are filling your pockets and Bank account. LoL 🤣😆🤣😆
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Related
californiaexaminer.net
Jacksonville Lady Loses “Home On The Water” After Boat Fire During Nicole
Brenda Jones’s sailboat Euphoria, which she referred to as her “home on the water,” was destroyed. “Euphoria” is “a sensation of absolute happiness and contentment,” Jones explained. Her year of manufacture was 1971, making her a Pierson 33. She was an ideal coastal cruiser for Florida.
News4Jax.com
Springfield neighbors continue looking for ‘callous’ man sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living in the Springfield neighborhood of Jacksonville say they are disturbed by reports of someone capturing cats in the area. One incident was caught on camera, which News4JAX first showed Monday. One woman said nearly two dozen cats have been reported missing from the area since the beginning of the year.
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
Jacksonville Marine Scientist says the beaches are 'migrating West'
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Thursday's storm was so powerful, parts of the road on A1A started to collapse. The Florida Department of Transportation described it was a 'wash out'. Basically, the foundation of the road started to deteriorate. To preserve the road, crews filled parts of the road with rocks and dirt. Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the beaches, which ultimately impacted homeowners on the beach front. More homes could be vulnerable for more structural damage.
Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
Apartment homes without power for more than 24 hours
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tenants of the Island Pointe apartment complex are left in the dark. It’s the same complex that saw an intense fire ripping through one if its building, leaving it a complete loss. Now, all the buildings are still without power. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Tropical Storm Nicole highlighted a problem of repeat flooding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole highlighted a problem of repeat flooding and what one state representative claims are a lack of attention from the city. As Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson reports -- Now the concern is shifting to what could be more problems down the road.
Driver dead, another injured following Westside Jacksonville crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash at about 1 a.m. Monday on Jacksonville's Westside. Police say a red Lexus was speeding westbound on Crystal Springs Boulevard when he ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard. After running the light, the driver struck a Mazda vehicle, police said. The driver of that car was ejected and his vehicle caught fire, police said.
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
News4Jax.com
Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
News4Jax.com
Woman shot during argument with man in Northwest Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A woman was shot Monday night during an argument with a man in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers say when they arrived at North Myrtle Avenue just before midnight they found a woman in her mid-30s shot in the upper torso.
'Let authorities know if you see it': Jacksonville Beach Pier temporarily closed Thursday after piece comes off during Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Pier is temporarily closed after a piece came off the during Tropical Storm Nicole, according to Mayor Chris Hoffman. "There’s a chance it may wash up somewhere in our vicinity and if so, could possibly be put back in place, so the pier can reopen quickly," said Hoffman on Facebook. "BOLO and let authorities know if you see it!"
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
Duval County man dies when wind gusts spread bonfire to home during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from a previous report during our storm coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole. There was one storm-related death during Tropical Storm Nicole in Duval County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FLDE'S Medical Examiners Commission found that there were five total...
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for months
Clay County Fire Chief Lorin Mock says the effects from a fire at Geer Contracting in Middleburg are similar to a wildfire. The company burns trees on the site in an air curtain incinerator.
All lanes on 295 West Express South closed due to a deadly crash, troopers say
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — According to a Tweet from Florida Highway Patrol, a deadly crash caused to close all lanes in 295 West Express South. More information will be released the day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news...
News4Jax.com
Crashes cause headaches around Jacksonville as Nicole floods Southbank Riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County will remain under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts the city, Mayor Lenny Curry announced joined by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and other city officials in a news conference on Thursday. As Nicole heads west, he said the biggest threats...
Comments / 1