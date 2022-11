TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football concluded practice on Tuesday afternoon, spending two hours in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field on Wednesday as the team continues preparations for the Austin Peay Governors. The non-conference matchup is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO