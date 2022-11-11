Read full article on original website
Democratic Party responds to Trump's 2024 announcement: 'He will lose again'
Democrats issued a statement after former President Trump announced on Tuesday in Mar-a-Lago that he was running for the presidency in 2024. The party claims they will defeat him.
Desert Sands leaders praise outgoing board president Ana Conover
Desert Sands Unified administrators and trustees honored outgoing board president Ana Conover in a heartfelt tribute during her last full meeting on the board of education. “You are wise. You’re kind. You absolutely care about what’s best for students and put them first in every decision that you make,” Superintendent Kelly May-Vollmar told...
