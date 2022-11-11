ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC New York

Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain

Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
TAMPA, FL
NBC New York

Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks

Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
NBC New York

Controversial Dre Greenlaw Penalty, Ejection Explained by Lead NFL Official

NFL official says Greenlaw's hit before ejection was 'flagrant' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Dre Greenlaw was penalized and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium after a controversial hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
NBC New York

Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury

Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. The 32-year-old was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done...
ARIZONA STATE

