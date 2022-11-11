Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Ex-Giants WR Kadarius Toney breaks out in Chiefs’ win over Jaguars: ‘It felt electric’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw...
Breaking: Sean McVay Announces Official Decision On Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022-23 season just went from bad to nightmare. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might miss the rest of the year. Sean McVay announced this Tuesday morning that Kupp will soon undergo ankle surgery. The Rams, as a result, are placing Kupp on the injured reserve. He ...
Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Is Frustrated With NFL Officiating
The latest controversy involving NFL officials revolves around a pair of non-calls during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. In a season during which there has been quite a bit of grumbling about referees being too quick to throw flags for personal fouls, ...
Kansas City Royals hire Paul Hoover from Rays to join Matt Quatraro’s staff
The former MLB catcher worked closely with Kansas City’s new skipper in Tampa Bay. He’s now the Royals’ bench coach.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
3 takeaways from Ball State football's loss vs. Ohio: Cardinals can't complete another comeback
MUNCIE, Ind. — For the second straight year, Ball State will need to win its final game of the season in order to become bowl eligible. The Cardinals (5-6, 3-4 MAC) lost 32-18 against Mid-American Conference East leader Ohio (8-3, 6-1 MAC). It was the same story early for Ball State's offense, which...
Doug Pederson says headset issues set up a Chiefs touchdown
The Kansas City Chiefs jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter Sunday when wide receiver Kadarius Toney was left wide open near the right sideline. On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said headset issues were partially to blame for that defensive breakdown. “We...
NBC Sports
Report: Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday against advice of Chris Ballard, Pete Ward
The Jeff Saturday experiment officially begins in less than an hour. If Colts G.M. Chris Ballard had his way, it wouldn’t be. According to NFL Media, both Ballard and team president Pete Ward advised owner Jim Irsay to not hire Saturday. Per the report, Irsay was “hellbent” on making...
Royals fans hopeful new stadium will mean more fans, championships
The biggest Royals news in seven years came off the field, not on. Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman announced the club will be moving from Kauffman Stadium.
Comments / 0