Elle King Drops Studio Version Of Unreleased Tyler Childers Gem, “Jersey Giant”

Elle King comin’ through with a new(ish) Tyler Childers tune.

She released a song called “Jersey Giant” today, which was, up until now, an unreleased gem penned by the Kentucky legend himself.

Tyler used to perform it here and there at live shows, but had never included it on an album or officially cut it in the studio.

Elle is set to open for him on his 2023 Send in the Hounds tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 2nd and 3rd, and she says he grew up not too far from where her family lives.

Elle of course loved the song from the first time she heard it, and was ecstatic that Tyler gave it to her to cut:

“Tyler Childers is not too far from where my family lives and he’s a legend. The life of a song is something so beautiful to me, and country music has taught me to see that the opportunity to sing a song written by someone else, is nothing short of a gift, a blessing.

When you hear a song and say ‘I wish I wrote that’ you know it’s a good’n. I was humbled and so excited that Tyler gave his song to me. I tried to blend the two worlds of honoring traditional bluegrass and what country music is to me.

Thank you, Tyler, for your music, and thank you for entrusting me with this gift. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Tyler added that he wrote the song over 10 years ago, noting that it has a rare bridge we don’t typically hear on any of his other music, which is kinda neat to listen to if you’re a music nerd like me.

He says he wore it out pretty fast, though, and didn’t play it very long, so he was excited to hand it over to Elle to breathe new life into the track:

“I wrote ‘Jersey Giant’ over ten years ago and only performed it for a short period of time. I was pleased with how it turned out structurally (it even has a bridge, which is rare for me), but I was over performing it pretty fast.

I reckon that’s just how songs go sometimes. They can be like that coat you saw and had to have, only to get it home and think, ‘Why gah, I ain’t never gonna wear this thing.’ Or, one that you got from an ex which you would rather just toss out.

But that’s not saying anything against the coat, it just doesn’t fit me anymore and hasn’t for some time. I’m super excited that Ms. King has dusted this old song off and given it a new life. I’m extremely grateful for her seeing the potential in this tune and wish her the best out there on the road.

Break a leg Elle! And stay warm.”

In terms of the production, it sounds great, with Elle taking over lead and background vocals, in addition to playing some acoustic guitar.

The great Charlie Worsham also lends his voice for backing vocals, in addition to playing acoustic guitar, mandolin and banjo. Elle and Charlie co-produced the song together, as well.

I mean, you really can’t dream it up much better than that…

I have to say, I was a little skeptical about Elle’s forthcoming country album, and this one doesn’t appear to be part of that tracklist, but there’s no denying the girl can sing and is clearly a very talented artist.

And hey, if she gets the stamp of approval from Mr. Childers, I certainly can’t argue with that:

“Jersey Giant”

You can still find Tyler’s original audio on SoundCloud, which people have since uploaded to Youtube:

Elle’s forthcoming first full-length country album Come Get Your Wife is slated to drop on January 27th, and she previously released three singles in “Worth A Shot (featuring Dierks Bentley),” “Try Jesus” and her #1 duet with Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home).”

The new project will feature 12 tracks, seven of which were co-written by King herself.

Come Get Your Wife Tracklist:

1. Ohio – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

2. Before You Met Me – Written by Tofer Brown, Margaret McRee & Lauren Hungate

3. Try Jesus – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley & Ben Johnson

4. Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) with Miranda Lambert – Written by Elle King & Martin Johnson

5. Lucky – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

6. Worth A Shot (featuring Dierks Bentley) Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman & Josh Osborne

7. Tulsa – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

8. Crawlin’ Mood – Written by Charlie Worsham & Jesse Frasure

9. Bonafide – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

10. Blacked Out – Written by Elle King & Martin Johnson

11. Out Yonder – Written by Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

12. Love Go By – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton & Joe Janiak