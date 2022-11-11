Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

The Pro Bowl quarterback’s availability remains up in the air entering Week 10.

Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be a game-time decision for Arizona’s road game in L.A. The Pro Bowl quarterback sustained the injury in a loss to the Seahawks in Week 9, and was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walk-through before logging limited practice sessions to close the week.

“Yeah, it’ll be game time. We want to see how he is moving around and make sure he’s able to do what he can do if we’re going to put him out there,” Kingsbury said.

Murray’s surprising addition to Wednesday’s injury report, coupled with Kingsbury not mentioning the ailment prior to the news, presented Arizona with a glaring red flag ahead of an important matchup against a NFC West rival. The mystery surrounding the injury was eventually cleared up later that night on the debut episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals where Murray was seen telling trainers about the injury in the second quarter against Seattle.

If Murray ends up missing Sunday’s game, veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy would get the start under center for the first time since Week 11 last season. Of course, having their dynamic signal-caller on the field is likely an outcome the Cards would much rather prefer as long as Murray clears all pre-game evaluations.

On the season, Murray has compiled 2,168 passing yards, the seventh-most in the NFL, 14 total touchdowns (two rush) and six interceptions.

