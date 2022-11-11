Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons

The potential No. 1 overall pick isn't shy about his basketball goals.

French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.

This type of play has led to comparisons to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo , and Wembanyama acknowledged he looks up to those two players.

“I try to steal some things from them, to apply them in games,” he told the French newspaper L'Équipe , via Euro Hoops .

However, Wembanyama still prefers to carve his own path instead of following someone else’s. The forward explained what keeps him motivated to get better.

“I want to be myself, create my character. I would like to become unguardable one day,” he said. “A player capable of adapting to all situations, versatile, on both ends of the floor. I would like to play basketball like chess. To predict every move of my opponents and have the right answer.”

After Wembanyama played in Las Vegas for a few games last month, NBA stars took notice . LeBron James called him a “unicorn,” while Stephen Curry described him as a “2K create-a-player.”

As he plays his likely final season in Europe before entering the NBA, Wembanyama said his goal is to be the No. 1 overall pick come next June.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Spirit Splashes and Endzone Orgies: 24 Hours With Robert Griffin III