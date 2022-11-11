ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Oscar Winner Brandon Oldenburg Helming Animated Feature ‘Mouschi’ Based On Children’s Book ‘The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOfYu_0j7hezsO00

EXCLUSIVE : Oscar winner Brandon Oldenburg ( The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore ) will make his feature animation directing debut on Mouschi: The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank — a new film based on the children’s book The Cat Who Lived with Anne Frank by David Lee Miller ( My Suicide ) and Steven Jay Rubin ( Silent Night ).

Billed as The Lion King meets Inglorious Basterds , Mouschi is a work of fantastical, historical fiction, reimagining the cat who lived with Anne Frank as an Amsterdam swashbuckler who becomes a freedom fighting hero of the Dutch Animal Resistance. (Snuck into the famed Secret Annex by teenager Peter Van Pels, a cat named Mouschi really did live in hiding with Anne Frank. Anne wrote about Mouschi frequently in her red-checkered diary, which she named Kitty .)

The Penguin imprint Philomel published the book with illustrations by Elizabeth Baddeley in 2019. Miller and Rubin penned the screenplay for the upcoming film adaptation, with the former also to serve as co-director. Multiple Independent Spirit Award nominee Patrick Cunningham ( Spell , Martha Marcy May Marlene ) is producing, with Rubin and Christa Lang Fuller serving as executive producers. Pic is being made with consultation and guidance from the Jewish human rights organization, Simon Wiesenthal Center, which also hosted the book’s launch at their Museum of Tolerance on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Portions of the movie’s profits will support the SWC.

“This is an exciting action/adventure story chock-full of entertainment value that will intrigue audiences from 8 to 80. It’s also a very timely film,” said producer Patrick Cunningham. “Stories like this unite everyone. With the rise of anti-Semitism around the world, it’s time to remind audiences that the Nazis are the bad guys, based on actual history, not white supremacist fantasy.”

Oldenburg is a director, illustrator, designer and immersive storyteller who in 2012 won an Oscar for the animated short The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore , sharing the prize with writer and co-director William Joyce. The multi-hyphenate has also won multiple Daytime Emmys and Cannes Golden Lions, among other accolades. As Chief Creative Officer of Flight School Studio, he leads a team of creative directors and artists producing innovative stories with new technologies. Prior to Flight School, Brandon co-founded Reel FX and Moonbot Studios, both leaders in animation and emerging technology.

Miller previously wrote, directed and produced My Suicide , a teen dramedy that won the Crystal Bear for Best Feature at the Berlin Film Festival, among many other accolades. He is currently writing a feature about child sex trafficking for producer Sean Wheeler.

Rubin exec produced My Suicide and also produced Silent Night , a WWII drama for Hallmark Channel that was nominated by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television for four Gemini Awards.

Miller is repped by CAA, Good Humor Literary Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Rubin by Good Humor Literary Management.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Baz Luhrmann And ‘Elvis’ DoP Mandy Walker On Supporting Ukraine, Recreating Famous Elvis Presley Performances & Rumors Of An Extended ‘Elvis’ Directors Cut — Camerimage

Baz Luhrmann brought his Elvis roadshow to Poland Monday evening with a thunderous screening of the music biopic at the Camerimage film festival, followed by a raucous Q&A alongside his longtime DoP Mandy Walker. However, when Luhrmann spoke to Deadline the next day, he cut a more somber figure. Dressed in all black, Luhrmann was in a self-reflective mode after spending the day with a group of young Ukrainian refugees who now call the city of Torun, the festival’s main hub, home. “It was unexpectedly very emotional,” Luhrmann said sporting a bedazzled heart-shaped brooch in the colors of Ukrainian yellow and blue...
Deadline

‘Insecure’ Alum Mike Gauyo & Stage 32 Open Submission For 3rd Year Of Black Boy Writes/Black Girl Writes Mentorship Initiative

Mike Gauyo (Insecure, Ginny & Georgia) and co-showrunner of ALLBLK network series Send Help, with industry training platform Stage 32 open submissions for the third year of the Black Boy Writes & Black Girl Writes Mentorship Initiative under the Black Boy Writes Media banner.  The initiative, which launched at the start of 2021, focuses on supplying industry access and resources to preWGA Black screenwriters. In partnership with Stage 32, admissions for the 2023 class will open November 18 2022 and close December 18 2022.  The first round of the application will require a bio, 1-hour or half-hour original script (of any genre),...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

IDFA: Oscar-Contending Amazon Documentary ‘Wildcat’ Wows – “It’s Been Our Best Screenings Yet”

IDFA is going wild for Wildcat. The documentary from Amazon Studios screened a couple of times over the weekend at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, to resounding effect, filmmakers Melissa Lesh and Trevor Frost tell Deadline. Screenings on Friday and Sunday took place at the Pathé Tuschinski Theatre, a glorious old movie palace that rivals Mann’s Chinese in splendor. “To have two standing ovations in a theater like that,” Lesh commented at a party after Sunday’s event, “on the biggest screen we’ve screened on yet, and to have the audience so engaged and moved, I feel like it’s been our best...
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
Deadline

Amazon, Barnes & Noble Urged In Open Letter Signed By Celebrities To Pull Controversial Film And Book Promoted By Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and other entertainment industry figures are among those who have sent an open letter to Amazon and Barnes & Noble, asking that the controversial book and documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America be removed from their platforms. The nonprofit organization Creative Community for Peace was behind the letter, claiming both Amazon and B&N allegedly “refused to remove the title and continue to profit from its bigotry.” Kunis, Messing, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik and songwriter Diane Warren were among 200 signatories to the letter. It was addressed to “Jeff Bezos, James Daunt, and the leaders at Amazon and...
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy