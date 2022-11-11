Clive Standen, Alano Miller & Lindsay Duncan Join Season 3 Of ‘The Morning Show’

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s The Morning Show is expanding its recurring cast for the upcoming third season, adding Clive Standen (Taken) , Alano Miller ( Dexter: New Blood) and Lindsay Duncan ( A Discovery Of Witches) . They’ll join new series regulars Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm as well as fellow new recurring players Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales, as well as Julianna Margulies, who is reprising her Season 2 role.

Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s morning show. Season 2 found the team emerging from the wreckage of hosts Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Standen will play Andre Ford, a rugged, dashing photojournalist covering the war in Ukraine.

Miller will portray Marcus Hunter, a successful sports agent helping his wife, Chris (Beharie) navigate the corporate politics of UBA.

Olivier and Tony Award-winning Duncan will play Martha Ellison, a political strategist with a storied history dating back to the 70s and 80s. She’s also Cory Ellison’s (Billy Crudup) mother.

The third season of the series, executive produced and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and produced by Media Res, is currently in production.

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the Season 2 cast included Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Charlotte Stoudt is Season 3 executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+. Executive producers include Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films, and Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Standen is known for his starring role as Bryan Mills on NBC’s Taken and for his major recurring role as Rollo on Vikings. He most recently recurred on the new drama Obliterated from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald set to be released in 2023. His most recent film credits include Vendetta and Vault. Standen is represented by CAA, MGMT, Entertainment and Independent Talent in the UK.

Miller was recently seen in Dexter: New Blood and also starred in Ava DuVernay’s Cherish the Day and in Underground. On the big screen, Miller most recently starred as Lacy Parker in Sylvie’s Love. Miller is represented by Paradigm and Entertainment 360.

Duncan is known for her work on the Oscar-winning film Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and the television series A Discovery of Witches and About Time. Duncan is represented by Paradigm and 42 in the UK.