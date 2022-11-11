ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Magnussen claims shock pole position in Brazil

By Philip Duncan
 4 days ago

Kevin Magnussen will start on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix after providing the biggest shock of the Formula One season.

The 30-year-old Danish driver, in his 140th Grand Prix, took advantage of a rain-affected qualifying session at Interlagos to put his Haas on top of the time sheets to land his first pole.

Magnussen will start Saturday’s 24-lap dash – which determines the grid for Sunday’s main event – ahead of world champion Max Verstappen , with George Russell third.

Russell beached his Mercedes in the early moments of Q3 which aided Magnussen’s drive to glory.

The nine-minute delay, and arrival of additional rain, meant no other driver could improve on their time.

Russell lines up in third ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Lewis Hamilton only eighth.

As Russell’s stricken Mercedes was towed away from danger and the rain began to fall, Magnussen could not believe his luck.

“You are f****** kidding me,” he said when informed he headed the order. “I have never felt like this in my life. Don’t celebrate yet.”

But as the clock ticked down and the rain continued to fall, the session fizzled out with Magnussen and his Haas mechanics allowed to go wild as the Dane’s surprise pole was confirmed.

