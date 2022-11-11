ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woods

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

A pack of buffalo that escaped a zoo in Ukraine ’s Kharkiv region amid Russian shelling have since returned home with calves that were born in the woods.

Fierce fighting in the area around Feldman Ecopark in the spring of 2022 meant that more than 300 animals died, along with six people believed to be helping them escape.

Many of the 5,000 inhabitants escaped into the woods and as recently as this month, three buffalo returned back to the park - bringing two new calves with them.

