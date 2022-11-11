Jack "Golden Bear" Nicklaus Surprises Veterans On His Jupiter Golf Course

Photo: Getty Images North America

A Florida resident and golf legend has for the third year in a row surprised veterans on his "Bear's Club" golf course in Jupiter.

As part of the PGA of America's PGA Hope program, veterans are introduced to golf.

The vets knew they would be playing on the course yesterday, during the PGA National Day of HOPE, or "Helping Our Patriots Everywhere," but they were shocked when the "Golden Bear" himself showed up.

Pamela Carter said "It was amazing. He gave me some tips that I've never heard before and I'm ready to take it out on the putting green."

Nicklaus tells CBS 12 News that he can't do enough for those who sacrificed their lives for our country.

“The PGA of America reaches out to Veterans, they reach out to all different people. I have great admiration and respect for the men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country’s freedom, and try to get behind efforts to help our Veterans, as well as their families. For me to do my little part-even to a small group-I am delighted to do so, especially for the PGA HOPE program.”

Nicklaus is the only sportsman and just the fourth person in history to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom (2005), the Congressional Gold Medal (2015) and the Lincoln Medal (2018).