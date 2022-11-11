ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Two Duke Seniors Win Rhodes Scholarships

DURHAM, N.C. – Two Duke University seniors were among the recipients selected this weekend for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Qi Xuan Khoo and Shreyas Hallur were chosen from among many applicants from colleges and universities. Hallur received one of the 32 scholarships available to students from the United States, while Khoo won the only scholarship available to Malaysian citizens. The scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England.
DURHAM, NC
'The Pivot,' a Ground-Level Look at Duke University During the Pandemic

One of the first people readers meet in Robert Bliwise’s new book on campus life at Duke during the pandemic is Valerie Williams, the manager of the Marketplace on East Campus. It was her job to oversee a pivot in dining for first-year students during the pandemic and find ways to feed more than 1,500 students several meals a day safely, generally stripped of the social connection that normally characterizes student dining.
DURHAM, NC
Incorporating Fun in the Workplace

When it became clear that Dr. Justin R. Scruggs would be the provider in the office that day, the staff at Piedmont Spine Specialists saw an opportunity for a good-natured prank. With no patient appointments in the early morning hours, staff in the Duke Raleigh Hospital Clinic sent Scruggs a...
