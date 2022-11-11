Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
Winter Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday. Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away. She said, […]
iastate.edu
Discuss Conservation Issues at 'Conservation on Tap' event near West Des Moines
AMES, Iowa – Farmers, landowners and those interested in local conservation issues can discuss what’s on their mind at the “Conservation on Tap” event Nov. 30 at the Iowa Distilling Co. in Cumming, Iowa. The in-person event is hosted by Iowa Learning Farms and Iowa State...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
KCCI.com
$40.9 million bid accepted in first phase of ICON Water Trails Project
DES MOINES, Iowa — A $40.9 million bid for construction at the Scott Avenue Bridge was approved this week. It's part of the water trails BUILD grant project. The Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization voted Tuesday to approve the bid — the MPO says that falls within their budget.
Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
ourquadcities.com
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
beeherald.com
$12 million jail bond falls short by three percent, facility may close
Future construction of a new Greene County jail was dealt a crippling blow on Election Night. A $12 million bond issue meant to fund the replacement of a nearly 50-year old jail was rejected Nov. 8, falling less than three percent short of the required 60 percent threshold. The ballot...
KCCI.com
Indianola police search for missing K9
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing Altoona Police Department K9 officer named Zeke. In a Facebook post, Indianola police say Zeke was last seen running eastbound from R63 and south of Highway 92. If you see Zeke, do not...
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
Comments / 0