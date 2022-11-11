Read full article on original website
Marquette County businesses to celebrate women on Ladies Night
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette and Ishpeming are both getting ready for a night of specials, holiday premiers, shopping, and more during the towns’ annual Ladies Nights. In Marquette, 50 downtown businesses are participating in the holiday kickoff event, among them is Embrace Salon. “Ladies night is...
Hunters celebrate first day of rifle deer season
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls is one of many processing centers in the U.P. One of the hunters who turned over his first-ever harvest is Oliver Hubbell. “Once I saw the deer, I was so excited I was shaking. It was so much fun,”...
Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance hosts networking in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Arts and culture leaders from across Upper Michigan had a chance to meet each other at BODEGA in Marquette on Tuesday night as the Upper Peninsula Arts & Culture Alliance held its quarterly reception event. The event gave people involved in arts and culture the chance...
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
Thomas Theatre Group offers free movie pass for successful deer hunters
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thomas Theatre Group is offering a special promotion for deer hunters this season. Anyone who brings photo proof of a 2022 deer kill to any of the three locations across the U.P. will be given a free movie pass. A printout of the hunter and the deer will go on a board in the lobby.
Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday. Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event. This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
Peninsula Solar highlights solar energy with new solar panel
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peninsula Solar in Marquette has a new solar panel on-site thanks to Northern Michigan University. Ben Schimpf said the panel will provide a significant amount of power. “This solar installation is a 16,000-watt system which will provide roughly half of 100% of the building next to...
NMU’s Pietila, Brusilow earn Midwest Soccer honors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team on Tuesday, November 15, with two members of the NMU women’s soccer team earning honors. Brooke Pietila earned First Team recognition. This season, Pietila led the Wildcats in...
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
Bay’s Trudeau named MCCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of November 7-13. Alaina had a career-high 25 points on Friday evening to lead the Norse to a 79-50 victory over Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including five of eight from three-point. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking applications to fill the vacancy left by State Representative-Elect Jenn Hill. On Monday night, during the regular meeting, Hill submitted a letter of resignation from the City Commission effective Tuesday. Hill recently won the election for the 109th District State...
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and it’s now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
