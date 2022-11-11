ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Alaina Trudeau (SO, Gladstone, MI) has been named the MCCAA Northern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of November 7-13. Alaina had a career-high 25 points on Friday evening to lead the Norse to a 79-50 victory over Mesabi Range Community and Technical College. She was 10 of 16 from the field, including five of eight from three-point. She also had seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

