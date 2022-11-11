Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
3 facing charges in Northern Michigan after trooper clocks car going 104 mph; driver switched seats, had baggie of fentanyl in sock
Three men have been charged after Michigan State Police caught their car speeding on I-75 in Northern Michigan while the driver was in possession of drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Alcohol, drugs and speeding investigated as possible factors in roll over crash that ejected, killed Lapeer County man
Authorities say they’re looking into whether drugs, booze and excessive speed were behind a serious single-vehicle crash in Lapeer County that killed a 58-year-old man late Tuesday evening.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
Anonymous person finds $2,500 in lost wallet, turns it in to Wyandotte police – What would you do?
Police in Wyandotte are praising a person who found a wallet with a small fortune inside and turned it in to police. Police say there are “still great people out there.”
40-year-old man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting resident after slashing tires near downtown Farmington
A 40-year-old Farmington Hills man has been charged for the attempted murder of another man after police say he fired multiple shots outside a home in Farmington.
Bus driver suffers medical emergency and crashes through an elementary school near Ann Arbor
A Washtenaw County elementary school sustained significant damage when a bus driver impaired by a sudden medical event crashed through one of the building’s walls.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
Man, woman carjack young Detroit woman sitting in her car at apartment complex, DPD asking for tips
The search is on for a man and woman who carjacked a Detroit woman while she was sitting in her car last week at an apartment complex on Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
WANTED: Gunman who shot two people inside Sweet Soul Bistro in Detroit
Detroit Police detectives are searching for a suspect who opened fire inside a restaurant, wounding two people. Can anyone help investigators identify him?
Search for missing 41-year-old Monroe County man ends after body discovered in creek
Police are piecing together what happened to a missing 41-year-old man from Monroe County after his body was discovered in a stream Saturday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
$2,000 cash reward offered for tips after unknown suspect caught on camera before vehicle fire in Dearborn
Officials in Dearborn are turning to the public for help in identifying an arson suspect who allegedly started a vehicle fire last weekend. The owner of the damaged vehicle is now offering a $2,000 reward
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
Have you seen Daniel? Detroit man living with mental illness still missing after last seen leaving his home in April
Authorities searching for a missing 66-year-old man with Schizophrenia are seeking help from the public after he disappeared near his Detroit home in April and hasn’t been seen since.
2 in custody after man shot at Allen Park motel
(CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals were taken into custody after shooting a man multiple times in Allen Park. The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Allen Park Motor Lodge, located at 14887 Southfield Road. When police arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim with several gunshot wounds.The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.According to the Allen Park Police Department, the two suspects and the victim were known to each other and to appears the three were involved in a domestic dispute.The Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Detroit, and one man and one woman were taken into custody.In addition to this, police say the gun believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.Investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.
Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township. The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.The crash is under investigation.
Comments / 0