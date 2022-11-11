ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
2 in custody after man shot at Allen Park motel

(CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals were taken into custody after shooting a man multiple times in Allen Park. The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Allen Park Motor Lodge, located at 14887 Southfield Road. When police arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim with several gunshot wounds.The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.According to the Allen Park Police Department, the two suspects and the victim were known to each other and to appears the three were involved in a domestic dispute.The Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Detroit, and one man and one woman were taken into custody.In addition to this, police say the gun believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.Investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time. 
ALLEN PARK, MI
Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township. The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.The crash is under investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

