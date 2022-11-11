ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Local developer weighs in on Canal District restaurant closures

WORCESTER, Mass. - The reality of more restaurants shutting their doors in Worcester's Canal District has many wondering what's causing these closures. Along with Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse, which announced that they will close for good this Saturday, four other businesses have announced their closure since September. Allen Fletcher, the...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shoppers in this Mass. city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season

NEWTON, Mass. — Shoppers in one Massachusetts city are expected to spend the most money in America this holiday season, according to a new study. To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub says it used several key metrics, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio, to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in over 550 cities nationwide.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cambridgeday.com

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios. “The Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial around the clock at the Great Lawn at Assembly Row, 399 Revolution Drive, Somerville. Free. This is the final day of a visit by a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Grief counselors and volunteers will be present to help visitors 24 hours a day. Information is here.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Smash-and-Grab Reported at Newton Jewelry Store

An investigation is underway after a smash-and-grab overnight at a jewelry store in Newton, Massachusetts. Newton police say it happened around 2 a.m. at New England Diamond and Jewelry Buyers, located at 660 Washington Street. According to police, there is more than one suspect. It was not immediately known how...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
WBUR

A look at where some major local union negotiations stand

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," she told WBZ-TV. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what...
WATERTOWN, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA

Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
NEWTON, MA
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy