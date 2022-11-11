ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

It’s the End of the World Cup As We Know It

There’s a decent chance that when the men’s World Cup makes its way to North America in 2026, with its field expanded from 32 to 48 teams, locals will be introduced to a bit of suddenly relevant old soccer lore. The famed “Disgrace of Gijón” remains a 90-minute cautionary tale of how significantly tournament scheduling and structure can impact results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy