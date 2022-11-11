ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Porterville Recorder

No. 17 Baylor 58, SMU 55

BAYLOR (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 32.353, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Andrews 2-7, Asberry 2-9, Ferreira 1-3, Fontleroy 1-2, Van Gytenbeek 1-2, Owens 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Porter 2, Littlepage-Buggs 1) Turnovers: 12 (Andrews 3, Fontleroy 2, Gillispie 2, Blackwell 1, Ferreira 1, Littlepage-Buggs 1, Owens 1, Porter 1) Steals:...
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

BROOKLYN (121) Durant 8-15 11-11 27, O'Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Claxton 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 1-1 4, Sumner 4-9 9-9 18, Edwards 2-4 1-2 6, Simmons 5-7 1-2 11, Watanabe 4-8 0-0 11, Sharpe 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 3-6 2-2 9, Duke Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Mills 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 4-8 3-4 12. Totals 40-81 30-33 121.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 North Carolina 72, Gardner-Webb 66

GARDNER-WEBB (0-3) Dufeal 2-5 0-0 4, Reid 5-10 0-0 10, Aldridge 2-6 0-0 5, Nicholas 2-9 2-3 7, Selden 7-12 5-5 21, Stieber 0-3 0-0 0, Soumaoro 7-11 0-0 17, Badmus 0-2 0-2 0, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 7-10 66. NORTH CAROLINA (3-0) Black...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Porterville Recorder

WISCONSIN 56, GREEN BAY 45

Percentages: FG .341, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Blake 2-2, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, G.Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Tucker 0-2, Cummings 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cummings, Jenkins). Turnovers: 10 (Meyer 3, Cummings 2, D.Short 2, Blake, G.Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 8 (Blake...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 62, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 55

Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-2, Wright 1-8, Afifi 0-1, Bostick 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Okereke, Tucker). Turnovers: 14 (Bostick 4, Afifi 3, Allen-Eikens, J.Wade, Slaymaker, Stevens, Tucker, Walter, Wright). Steals: 4 (Wright 2,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Saint Louis 90, Memphis 84

MEMPHIS (1-1) Dandridge 2-4 2-4 6, Williams 7-12 7-9 21, Davis 6-15 4-5 18, Kennedy 3-11 2-2 10, Lomax 0-8 2-2 2, McCadden 2-4 1-2 6, J.Lawson 3-4 0-0 8, Hardaway 3-8 0-0 8, C.Lawson 2-4 1-2 5, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 19-26 84. SAINT LOUIS (3-0) Okoro...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 84, SMU 63

Percentages: FG .525, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Jenkins 2-6, Appelhans 1-2, House 1-3, Mashburn 1-3, Allen-Tovar 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Allick 2, Dent 2, Allen-Tovar, Johnson). Turnovers: 8 (House 3, Appelhans, Dent, Jenkins, Johnson, Udeze). Steals: 9 (House 3, Jenkins...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 96, HARRIS-STOWE STATE 53

Percentages: FG .333, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 3-5, Lightfoot 2-3, Rufus 1-1, Evans 1-2, Zephir 0-1, Hammond 0-3, Nunnally 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Evans, Nunnally, Zephir). Turnovers: 18 (Hammond 5, Nunnally 5, Campbell 3, Evans 2, Edwards, Martin, Toney). Steals:...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

PACIFIC 93, NORTH DAKOTA 63

Percentages: FG .623, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Avdalovic 5-5, Denson 3-3, Blake 1-1, Edwards 1-1, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Beard 0-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Odum 0-2, Outlaw 0-2, Martindale 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Denson, Freeman, Richards, Williams). Turnovers: 7 (Martindale 3, Blake, Brown,...
STOCKTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

High Point 100, Lees-Mcrae 83

LEES-MCRAE (0-1) Dollar 2-7 0-0 4, Gardner 3-12 0-0 7, Onyeodi 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 6-10 0-0 17, Stewart 3-6 1-2 8, Brown 1-5 2-2 5, Ashley 1-6 0-0 3, Nichelson 6-9 3-4 16, Golson 4-5 0-0 11, Rogers 1-5 0-0 2, Bogan 3-6 0-1 6, Redmond 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-80 6-9 83.
Porterville Recorder

W. Kentucky 68, Indianapolis 50

INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) Bingham 4-15 2-3 11, Robinson 2-9 0-0 5, Tchoua 2-7 0-0 4, Nicoson 0-1 0-0 0, Tynes 0-5 0-0 0, Craig 4-8 0-0 12, Ejah 4-8 0-0 11, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Etherington 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-64 2-3 50. W. KENTUCKY (3-0) Hamilton...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

UC SAN DIEGO 64, CALIFORNIA 62

Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Kuany 1-4, Askew 0-1, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1, Roberson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown 2, Kuany 2). Turnovers: 10 (Okafor 3, Askew 2, Brown 2, Alajiki, Kuany, Thiemann). Steals: 4 (Thiemann 2, Bowser, Brown). Technical...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

JAMES MADISON 95, HOWARD 69

Percentages: FG .594, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Morse 5-7, Freidel 5-9, Edwards 2-3, Molson 2-4, Wooden 0-1, X.Brown 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (X.Brown). Turnovers: 17 (Amadi 3, Edwards 3, Freidel 2, Molson 2, Offurum 2, X.Brown 2, Blaine, Morse, Sule). Steals: 13...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

XAVIER 78, FAIRFIELD 65

Percentages: FG .361, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Fields 3-5, Crisler 2-7, Johns 1-3, Long 1-6, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Leach 0-1, Willis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cook, Long). Turnovers: 12 (Jeanne-Rose 4, Cook 2, Long 2, Fields, Johns, Leach, Maidoh). Steals: 11 (Fields 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Oregon 81, Montana St. 51

MONTANA ST. (1-2) Belo 0-2 0-0 0, Lecholat 1-2 0-0 3, Battle 8-17 3-3 20, Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Patterson 2-6 0-0 5, Fuller 1-8 1-1 3, Osobor 3-6 0-0 7, Ford 1-7 0-0 2, McMahon 3-5 0-0 6, Gazelas 0-1 3-3 3, Colceag 0-0 0-0 0, Germer 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 9-9 51.
EUGENE, OR
Porterville Recorder

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

SAN ANTONIO (110) Kel.Johnson 6-14 4-5 20, Sochan 2-3 2-2 6, Poeltl 14-17 3-5 31, Jones 1-6 0-0 2, Vassell 7-15 3-3 21, Bates-Diop 5-7 0-0 10, McDermott 2-8 1-1 6, Roby 2-4 0-1 4, Bassey 3-4 0-0 6, Richardson 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 44-85 13-17 110. PORTLAND (117) Grant...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

THE CITADEL 109, MORRIS COLLEGE 66

Percentages: FG .280, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Ramey 5-10, Vaught 2-14, Cuffie 1-1, Terry 1-6, Kieta 0-1, Adams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Johnson, Robinson). Turnovers: 6 (Vaught 3, Kieta, Ramey, Terry). Steals: 9 (Adams 3, Vaught 3, Ramey 2, Robinson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 KANSAS 69, NO. 7 DUKE 64

Percentages: FG .358, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Proctor 1-5, Roach 1-5, Filipowski 1-6, Blakes 0-2, Grandison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Filipowski, Lively). Turnovers: 18 (Young 4, Filipowski 3, Mitchell 3, Proctor 3, Roach 3, Blakes, Grandison). Steals: 3 (Filipowski, Roach, Young). Technical...
LAWRENCE, KS

