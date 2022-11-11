ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

Comments / 6

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time

KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead following crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. ﻿ Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy