Read full article on original website
Related
Driver killed in rural Dane County crash identified
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash in the town of Oregon over the weekend. Richard Wille, 56, of Arena, died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of County Highway MM and Rome Corners Road Saturday afternoon. Preliminary results show Wille died from injuries he suffered in...
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Green Lake County leaves residence a ‘total loss’, cause unknown at this time
KINGSTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residence in Green Lake County is a ‘total loss’ after authorities put out a fire, and stayed on scene for nearly five hours. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office released information about a house fire that happened on November 13. Around 7:20 p.m. authorities received a call regarding a structure fire at 115 Park Street in the Village of Kingston.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
Medical examiner identifies three people killed in Rock Co. crash
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said Monday that 20-year-old Thomas Flick Lohmeier of Janesville, 19-year-old Bridget D. Crull of Evansville and 76-year-old Howard C. Walmer of Evansville died following the crash in the Town of Center on Nov. 5.
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Oregon leaves one dead, one with life-threatening injuries
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon. Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to Rome Corners Road and CTH MM in the Town of Oregon for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WWMT
Nine cows die after cattle hauler tips over in Wisconsin county
CHESTER, WI (WLUK) — Nine cows died after a cattle hauler tipped on its side in Wisconsin, according to authorities. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the scene along a highway on-ramp in Chester on Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. Police said the driver of a...
Evansville man dead, passenger injured in crash outside Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — An Evansville man is dead after a crash outside Janesville Sunday morning. Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of US-14 and County Road H at around 11 a.m. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Toyota Highlander was turning westbound onto US-14 when it was hit by an eastbound Toyota Corolla. Officials said the driver...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
9 Holstein Friesian cows killed in semi-tractor crash
Nine Holstein Friesian cows were killed after the semi-tractor trailer they were being transported in tipped over in Dodge County Thursday night.
Man killed in Janesville crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 66-year-old man from Evansville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Janesville on Sunday. It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of W. USH 14 and N. CTH H, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found that a 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 26-year-old man […]
Madison police investigating after woman’s car was rear-ended, stolen
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a woman’s car was stolen after she was rear-ended. Police said the woman was hit from behind at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way Monday just after 2 p.m. As she got out of her car to assess the damage, one of the people in the car that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
News Channel Nebraska
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
nbc15.com
MPD: Multiple crashes in the area, drivers need to slow down with ice possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reporting multiple crashes in the area Saturday night. MPD did not give a cause to any of the reported crashes but said drivers need to slow down with ice accumulating on the roads. NBC15 is keeping an eye on three specific...
Comments / 6