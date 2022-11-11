Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Monie R Landry
Monie R Landry, 84, of Cannon Falls, MN, passed away at home on November 10 surrounded by her loved ones. Monie was born July 23, 1938 in Ellsworth, WI to Russell and Evelyn Ames. She married Richard W Landry on April 20, 1957. They shared a lifetime of love together. He preceded her in death in 2006.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Ruth Grunklee
Ruth Marie (Hartle) Grunklee, 93, of Red Wing passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Lake City Care Center. Ruth brought a smile to everyone’s face that she encountered, with her kind heart, dogged determination, and quirky sense of humor. Ruth was blessed with a loving husband of 73 years, 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Roger Jilk
Jan. 2, 1945 - Nov. 10, 2022. CUMBERLAND, Wis. - Roger Jilk, 77, Elmwood, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 10, in Cumberland Care & Rehab. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendars
City Council and Port Authority joint workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County joint Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting, 5:30 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Committee...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing High School holds annual Veterans Day ceremony
One day each year the United States prioritizes saying thank you to the men and women who have served this country. Veterans Day is celebrated in many forms, in Red Wing an annual ceremony is held at Red Wing High School. This year the ceremony highlighted veterans from each branch...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
College provides assistance for veterans on campus
As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff and students who have served in the military or are active service members. MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College for 2022-2023....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Eight food pantries get $2,000 grants
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services members are helping stock Pierce and Pepin County food shelves through the co-op’s charitable foundation Pierce Pepin Cares. At their October meeting, the Pierce Pepin Cares board awarded $16,000 in grants to eight food pantries; each received $2,000 – Pierce County Food Pantry, Elmwood Food Pantry, Plum City Food Pantry, Prescott Area Food Shelf, River Falls Food Pantry, Spring Valley Community Food Pantry, Pepin County Food Pantry and Pepin-Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran-Food Pantry.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jonathan Huneke appointed to chief deputy
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey loses season opener
The Red Wing girls hockey team opened the season at home on Saturday against Winona. The Winhawks scored early on and held on to edge the Wingers 2-1. Avery Engbrecht scored the first goal of the game at 15:54 of the first period to give the Winhawks a lead. Engbrecht scored again in the second period.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mike Wilson column: Elections behind us; time to look ahead
Successful communities and their leaders don’t look back, hold grudges or argue about what might have been. Success requires us to always look and plan ahead, set goals and bring people with different opinions and outlooks together to fix things, solve problems and improve life for everyone. In other...
