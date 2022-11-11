ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say 2 men shot each other during altercation in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation. The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia. A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous accidents

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other accidents in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

