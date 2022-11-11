Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
Man charged with murder of Shelby Twp. woman found dead in pickup after crash in Roseville
A 19-year-old man now faces a murder charge in the death of a Shelby Township woman whose body was found in the bed of her pickup the man was driving at the time of an accident earlier this month in Roseville. Stephen Freeman was charged with felony murder Tuesday, according to a release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say 2 men shot each other during altercation in Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. – The Livonia Police Department said two men shot each other during an altercation. The incident occurred in the 9000 block of Perrin Street in Livonia. A witness said they saw a man with a gun enter a car and strike another vehicle as he fled the area.
Man charged with felony murder after woman found dead in truck bed
A 19-year-old has now been charged with felony murder after a woman was found dead in the bed of a truck following an accident in Roseville in late October.
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Questions surround a grandfather’s death after he was hit by multiple vehicles on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unthinkable to happen to a senior citizen as a hit-and-run accident took the life of 72-year-old Michael Thomas on I-96 in Detroit. It wasn’t just one vehicle but multiple cars that hit Thomas. So much has become a mystery since his death. “It...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police shoot man who fled traffic stop on west side; gun, ski mask recovered
DETROIT – Detroit police said they shot a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday on the city’s west side and recovered a gun and a ski mask at the location. Officials were called Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15) to the area of Strathmoor Street and Joy Road on Detroit’s west side.
WJR
Desperate Armed Suspects Still at Large after Dealership Heist Turned Fatal
AUBURN HILLS, November 14, 2022 ~ A shelter in place order at Oakland University was lifted early Monday morning, after armed suspects involved in multiple vehicle thefts and at least one fatality allegedly left the campus. Vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Genesee County where shots were allegedly fired,...
fox2detroit.com
Passenger shot by Detroit police, driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person was shot by Detroit police during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on the west side. According to Chief James White, the Cease Fire Team was on patrol when they saw a vehicle with an improper license plate, so they stopped it near Strathmoor Street and Joy Road. The driver fled, while a passenger ran away on foot.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How a deadly crash on I-75 is linked to search for suspected gunmen at Oakland University
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Suspected gunmen at Oakland University stole cars from dealership after shootout with security guard. Police are searching the campus of Oakland University for two suspected...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man now charged with murder in death of woman whose body was found in truck after Roseville crash
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The man already charged in connection with a Macomb County car crash that led to the discovery of a woman’s body in the truck is now also being charged with murder. After further investigation, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Stephen...
fox2detroit.com
Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous accidents
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other accidents in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred near Hayes Street and Rochelle Street at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that a silver Chevrolet Impala was driving down Hayes Street when it was struck by a red Kia.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
WNEM
The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bus at intersection in Detroit
DETROIT – Surveillance cameras from a business in Corktown captured the moment when a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a bus last Thursday. A vehicle ran a stop sign last Thursday and hit a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) public bus near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Temple Street.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
