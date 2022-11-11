Read full article on original website
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Mike Wilson column: Elections behind us; time to look ahead
Successful communities and their leaders don’t look back, hold grudges or argue about what might have been. Success requires us to always look and plan ahead, set goals and bring people with different opinions and outlooks together to fix things, solve problems and improve life for everyone. In other...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
UPDATED Red Wing and Goodhue County results
The official results for the 2022 general election were reported by early Wednesday morning. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert won their elections in their respective wards. Janie Farrar...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Government and community calendars
City Council and Port Authority joint workshop, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Goodhue County joint Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment meeting, 5:30 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Goodhue County Board, 9 a.m., Government Center. Goodhue County Committee...
Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case
Jaleel Stallings’ attorney says the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is refusing to turn over public records pertaining to his case. The post Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A Habitat for Humanity building site in Pine Island had wiring taken from the site sometime between Oct. 25 and 27 (value: $1,000). The Sheriff Department received a report on Nov. 2 of six mailboxes and mailbox posts being damaged by a vehicle on Oak Lane Northeast and White Pines Road Northeast (value: $500).
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing High School holds annual Veterans Day ceremony
One day each year the United States prioritizes saying thank you to the men and women who have served this country. Veterans Day is celebrated in many forms, in Red Wing an annual ceremony is held at Red Wing High School. This year the ceremony highlighted veterans from each branch...
Thousands Without Power in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers are in the dark. RPU’s Outage Map shows the power outage is near IBM in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. The outage...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jonathan Huneke appointed to chief deputy
Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly appointed Jonathan Huneke as chief deputy on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kelly stated in a press release, "Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of detention deputy, patrol deputy, school resource officer, interim chief deputy and investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office investigation division for the past 15 years. As an investigator he was assigned to the South East Minnesota Violent Crimes Team for 15 years and was the North Section Leader for 10 of those years. Through his work on the SEVCET he has been the case lead on numerous high-profile drug arrests and has assisted Law Enforcement throughout SE Minnesota with narcotics and violent crime investigations."
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Keith Ellison, Who Locked Up George Floyd’s Killers, Is In A Fight For His Political Life
A backlash to rising crime and the activist left in Minnesota is fueling Republican Jim Schultz’s bid to unseat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat.
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: Take a break with history, comedy, art this week
More information: goodhuecountyhistory.org or 651-388-6024. Steve Gardiner is the author of the book “Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota.” He will present during Goodhue County Historical Society’s November History Break. Southeast Minnesota has experienced several powerful natural disasters. Learn about the history of some of the worst local...
First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving
MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in. Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches. In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck. The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Roger Jilk
Jan. 2, 1945 - Nov. 10, 2022. CUMBERLAND, Wis. - Roger Jilk, 77, Elmwood, Wis., died Thursday, Nov. 10, in Cumberland Care & Rehab. Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
Winona County Rollover Crash Injures Rochester Man
Utica, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Winona County sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital early Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 43-year-old William Waller was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his Chevy Tahoe went off the road and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 33 in Utica. The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly before 5:45 a.m. while snow and ice were on the road.
