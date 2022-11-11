Read full article on original website
Podcast: Marian Hossa on Untold Stories From New Book, Blackhawks Jersey Retirement
Podcast: Hossa's untold stories from book, jersey retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis interview Marian Hossa to talk about some untold stories from his new book and his upcoming jersey retirement with the Blackhawks. Hossa gets into why he turned down long-term offers to sign a one-year deal with Detroit, what he learned from Pavel Datsyuk, why he accepted Chicago's 12-year contract over Tampa Bay's, what his reaction was when Jonathan Toews told him he was going to get the Stanley Cup first if they won in 2010, one of the worst injuries of his career during the 2013 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston, what his potential future could be with the organization and much more.
Billy Donovan Looks Inward to Address Bulls' Need for Resilience
Billy Donovan looks inward on Bulls' need for resilience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Losses happen. Blowout losses do too. Non-competitive losses, especially at home, in which both coach and players cite energy and effort as contributing factors are when warning flags maybe aren’t planted but at least pulled out of the closet and unfurled.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Talks Zion Williamson, Defensive Strides
Williams out to continue defensive strides in Zion matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams always embraces defensive challenges against the NBA's elite. And even in just 102 total games, he has seen his fair share in his young NBA career. On Wednesday in New Orleans, another one...
Bulls Follow Demoralizing Home Loss With Damning Postgame Comments
Bulls' LaVine on Nuggets: 'They were playing harder' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh, for the days when the conversation focused on the Chicago Bulls being the only team in the NBA without a clutch victory, going 0-6 in games within five points or less with 5 minutes to play.
Justin Fields Keeps Breaking Bears Records But He Doesn't Care
Fields: I don't care about records, I just want to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past month, Justin Fields has been spectacular. I mean that in the truest sense of the word. When he takes off for 60+ yard touchdowns or when he hits deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, it’s a sight to behold. Jaw-dropping stuff. It’s gotten to the point that no matter what kind of trouble Fields faces, the question isn’t if Fields can extend the play, it’s how he’ll extend the play.
Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role
Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
Ex-Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo Returning to Yankees on Multi-Year Deal
Ex-Cubs 1B Rizzo returning to Yankees on multi-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Astros might have been prioritizing Anthony Rizzo this offseason, but in the end, the Yankees kept their man. Rizzo has agreed to a multi-year extension with the Yankees, according to multiple reports. MLB.com's Mark...
Jack Sanborn Appeciating Moment Playing in Bears Defense
Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jack Sanborn’s had quite the journey this year. It started with the celebration of a Las Vegas Bowl win as a Wisconsin Badger, moved on to the disappointment of sitting through the NFL draft without hearing his name called, then turned to the excitement of signing a free agent deal with his hometown team, the Bears.
