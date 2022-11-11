Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, Utah
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLC
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, Utah
Townhomes, senior housing return to Heber City Council
A subdivision in Heber City that gave the city council pause in early November is back for final approval this week. Applications to build over 300 homes in Heber City could get city council approval this week. It’s one of several annexations and developments along U.S. Highway 40 north of...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
utahstories.com
The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City
Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
Two Park City ski resorts nominated for Readers’ Choice award
PARK CITY, Utah — Two of Park City’s ski resorts have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for best ski resort. Deer Valley Resort and Park […]
kjzz.com
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
KUTV
Dominion Energy submits fuel filing decrease that could decrease heating costs by about 5%
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dominion Energy has submitted a fuel filing decrease with the public service commission. According to Jordan Hofeling with Dominion Energy, the decrease is due to lower gas price forecasts the company received at the end of October. Hofeling says the average customer would see a decrease of about 5.3 percent, or around $44.15 annually.
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
cohaitungchi.com
10+ of the Best Hikes Near Salt Lake City: Waterfalls, Alpine Lakes and Peaks
Are you looking for the best hiking trails near Salt Lake City? Salt Lake City has a huge variety of hiking trails within an hour's drive. In only minutes, you can reach trails that will lead you to waterfalls, alpine lakes, mountain peaks and more. Explore Antelope Island State Park,...
kuer.org
The future of free student lunches is now in the hands of Utah schools and lawmakers
Most Utah K-12 students are paying for school lunches once again this school year after getting free meals since March 2020. But some in Utah are working to make sure the free meals continue. The federal program that allowed schools to feed all students during the pandemic expired on Sept....
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Salt Lake City, UT metro area using data from Zillow
buildingsaltlake.com
Hot market for warehouses is driving a trucking ghetto into SLC’s last agricultural land and right through the city’s draft master plan
Pro-development changes in the draft master plan for the Northpoint area, containing large segments of Salt Lake City’s last agricultural land, have riled elements of the public and caused the city’s planning commissioners to hit pause. Staff from the city’s Planning Division presented its latest draft of the...
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
ksl.com
'It never went away': Utah tribal elders share boarding school experiences
SALT LAKE CITY — At 5 years old, Mark Maryboy left his home on the Navajo Nation Reservation to attend a boarding school about 150 miles away. He would attend a total of three boarding schools over the next few years. He described the dormitory in which he lived as rife with sexual and physical abuse, harassment and bullying — something his principal did nothing to stop after Maryboy alerted him to what was happening. At one school, Maryboy remembers seeing another student drown after an instructional aide told students to cross a river, despite the fact that some students did not know how to swim.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
kslnewsradio.com
To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades
SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
kslnewsradio.com
Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years
SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. According to its website, Les Madeleines was the third...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
lehifreepress.com
Two Alpine School District Board seats too close to call; winners expected next week
It’s been an eventful election week for Alpine School District officials, employees and parents. With the first-ever community rejection of the $595 million bond and Orem voters resoundingly rejecting the Orem City Council’s proposal to leave the district and form its own school district. While those ballot measures...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
