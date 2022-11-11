ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 5

Rusty Walters
4d ago

Investigate Perkins and his whole Administration as well as ALL Demonrat members of the City Council !!! Every single cent will be found !!!

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations

On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate

SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley

Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
MAGNOLIA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs

The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Local Jeep club helps honor vets at annual parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans Week wrapped up Sunday with a parade at the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, where local veterans were honored for their service. “Being able to represent our veterans has really been important to honor those who have come before me and those that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award

MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTBS

January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release

An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army helps veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army provides our community holiday assistance, disaster services, shelters, a family store, and much more, but they also focus on veterans. The Salvation Army helps by providing transitional housing for up to six months to men and women who have served our...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport

Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy