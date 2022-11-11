Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish announces mugshots are back
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that mugshots are back. A few months ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill No. 729, now making it ACT No. 494. The law now prohibits the release of mugshots of arrested individuals depending on the crime.
ktalnews.com
Hustler Hollywood to remain closed for now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The opening of Hustler Hollywood in Shreveport hit another roadblock during Monday’s hearing. According to court documents, Judge Ramone Lafitte ordered the City of Shreveport to reinspect the store. According to Shreveport city codes, only 20% of the store’s interior sales or display space can contain sexually explicit items. Attorneys for Hustler claim the store only contains 18.5% sexually oriented products.
Several Shreveport Parents Arrested for Truancy Violations
On November 8th and 9th 2022, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in a joint Truancy operation to combat juvenile criminal activities. The purpose of...
ktalnews.com
Rev Entertainment says mayoral election doesn’t impact commitment to Shreveport baseball stadium
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rev Entertainment, the Arlington, Texas-based company with plans to bring a new baseball stadium to Shreveport, says their plans have not changed at all now that Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is no longer a part of the equation. On October 17, Perkins and the City...
KTBS
Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate
SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
magnoliareporter.com
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Despite being charged with battery in the second degree for kicking a Magnolia police officer so hard she went backward into a window, Angel Biddle, 20, is being considered for the Alternative Sentencing Program. ASP does not include serving time in jail. Biddle of Magnolia was also arrested for resisting...
Three Arrested in Bossier Drug-Deal That Lead to Shooting
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives make multiple arrests after investigating a shooting that was the result of a drug deal gone bad in Bossier Parish. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle after the suspects were paid with counterfeit money after selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was struck by the gunfire. During their investigation, detectives identified Selena Cox, 20, and Jakeldrick Alexander, 21, both of the 200 block of Jordan Street in Shreveport as suspects in the shooting.
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look...
ktalnews.com
Local Jeep club helps honor vets at annual parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans Week wrapped up Sunday with a parade at the State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport, where local veterans were honored for their service. “Being able to represent our veterans has really been important to honor those who have come before me and those that...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
ktalnews.com
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
KTBS
Police: Not human, but turkey bones found in abandoned Bossier City house
BOSSIER City, La. - Bossier City police say bones found Monday morning in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street have turned out to be from a turkey. Lt. Mark Owens said the coroner was called to the scene to examine the bones. Owens said vagrants have...
KTBS
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army helps veterans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army provides our community holiday assistance, disaster services, shelters, a family store, and much more, but they also focus on veterans. The Salvation Army helps by providing transitional housing for up to six months to men and women who have served our...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
cenlanow.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
scttx.com
Sheriff Confirms Investigation into Death of Joaquin Woman; Charges Suspect with Murder
Update 11:47pm - According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Ethan Myers was charged with Felony 1 Murder and booked into the Shelby County Jail on Monday, November 14, 2022. Also booked into the Shelby County Jail on November 14, 2022 by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department were Allen Price,...
