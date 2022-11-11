ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
The three teams changing the Pac-12 pecking order

Outside of Pullman, Washington, heck, outside of Beasley Coliseum, who would have thought they would look at the Pac-12 standings at the end of the 2021-22 regular season and see the Washington State Cougars sitting near the top in a tie for second place?. A program that has been in...
