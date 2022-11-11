Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks fell Monday, snapping a strong two-day win streak following better-than-expected inflation data. Will it be enough to stop the momentum in what's been an otherwise good month, though? What Federal Reserve officials say as they chew over a fresh round of economic data will likely have a lot to do with it. On Monday, we had a little taste of this push and pull. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard sounded a more dovish note about potentially easing off rate increases, which the central bank has been using to fight inflation, while Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the market was getting ahead of itself. Get ready for more Fed speak, too. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all set to talk Tuesday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
Battleground Republicans Unload on Trump Ahead of Expected 2024 Announcement
Republicans in battleground states and elsewhere — bruised by sweeping losses for a third straight election — are casting blame in a direction they were once reluctant to point: toward former President Donald Trump. “Personalities come and go,” said Dave Ball, the GOP chair in Pennsylvania’s Washington County,...
NBC Miami
Investors Bought Nearly $7 Billion in Series I Bonds in October. Here's the Best Time to Cash Them in, Experts Say
Investors purchased nearly $7 billion in Series I bonds in October, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. If you're one of the masses of new I bond owners, there are a few things to weigh before cashing in your assets, experts say. If you're one of the masses...
NBC Miami
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
NBC Miami
Senate Banking Committee Chair Brown Scrutinizes Banking Fees as Consumers Struggle With Inflation
The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs addressed how banking fees are affecting consumers in an unstable economy during a Tuesday oversight hearing. Committee Chair Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said workers and small businesses should not have to get hit with "exorbitant bank fees" while struggling with inflation.
NBC Miami
Many Applauded the Biden-Xi Meeting, But One Strategist Is Skeptical About What It Means for Trade
"I do think the trend is for actually increasing technology restrictions and export restrictions," said Yung-yu Ma of BMO Wealth Management. But the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, which included an agreement to continue dialogue through unspecified plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing, were mostly received with optimism.
NBC Miami
Asia-Pacific Markets Set to Trade Lower as Second Day of G-20 Underway
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were poised to trade lower on Wednesday as world leaders gather in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Investors will be closely watching for more details after Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens and an investigation is underway.
NBC Miami
Alphabet Must Cut Headcount and Trim Costs, Activist Investor TCI Says
Activist investor TCI Fund Management told CEO Sundar Pichai that both salary expenses and headcount must come down through "aggressive action" by management. TCI, which holds a $6 billion stake in the Google parent, argued that compensation and headcount were too high compared to the rest of Silicon Valley. Google...
