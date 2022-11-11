Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Community leaders to attend school discussion meeting at Selma High Wednesday
Selma City Schools released a list of community leaders who will be part of the discussion Wednesday night about issues affecting students. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at Selma High's auditorium. It was scheduled after the death of a student on campus last week from what could have been a fentanyl overdose. The cause of death is still under investigation.
selmasun.com
Vernetta Perkins to moderate Achievement Week discussion panel tomorrow
Omega Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will hold a discussion tomorrow at the Anchor, with Dallas County District Judge Vernetta Perkins moderating. The "Let's Talk Selma" panel will discuss issues such as crime in the community. It will feature Greek letter organization members Edward Armstrong, Sheronda Armstrong, Eris Beasley, Donald Shepard, Judge Robert Bryant, and Lynda Blackmon Lowery.
selmasun.com
Selma High students organize prayer walk
Selma High students Walteria Curtis and Alexis Perry organized a community prayer walk on Sunday at Selma High that drew hundreds. Community members walked arm-in-arm around the front entrance to “pray for the community, over the city and for my fellow classmates with all that has been going on over the past couple of days,” Curtis said on social media.
selmasun.com
Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville
Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
selmasun.com
Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. in Luverne receives grant to expand
The Pepsi-Cola Boggling Co. in Luverne has received a $500,000 CDBG grant to move from its long-time location in the southern portion of the city to a bigger facility and will create 10 new jobs. The company will retain 79 employees as they prepare to move to a 75,000-square-foot building...
selmasun.com
Man from Selma dies after vehicle accident on Alabama 22
A man from Selma recently passed away from his injuries after an accident involving several vehicles on Tuesday. According to a report from AL.com, the man has been identified as Michael L. McCants, 39. The incident occurred north of Selma on Alabama 22. At around 9 a.m. his vehicle collided...
selmasun.com
Wild black vultures test positive for bird flu in Montgomery County
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), confirmed cases of bird flu among wild black vultures in Montgomery County. Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, can cause high mortality in infected poultry, according to the...
selmasun.com
YMCA offering free meals for youths under 18 this week
The YMCA of Selma and Dallas County is offering free meals to those of ages 18 and under this week. Dinners will be served today and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Today's menu is club sandwiches with chips and fresh fruit. Thursday's menu will be chicken wrap, also...
