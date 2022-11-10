Read full article on original website
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state. Shapiro, the state's two-term attorney general, scored a massive 14...
Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican
PHOENIX - The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona's voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans - most notably Kari Lake, the GOP nominee...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest...
California election results: Democrats 'need a miracle' to win House
For Democrats to win control the House, they're going to need almost all of the competitive California races to break in their direction.
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022. ...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS WITH POSSIBLE AREAS OF BLACK ICE. * While most of the snow has ended across the region, cold. overnight temperatures will lead to slick and icy conditions. across eastern California and western Nevada through the morning.
California woman and four dogs rescued after 7 hours trapped in car
Two CalTrans employees saw the tire tracks while plowing snow in the area.
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10. NM. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See...
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in...
