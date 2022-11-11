ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bruce Springsteen uncorks soul classics for ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Listen now

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQfjT_0j7haqn100

Just in time for the weekend, ‘The Boss’ has offered up his brand new covers album, Only the Strong Survive , full of his own soulful takes on classics from Aretha Franklin , The Temptations , Commodores , Diana Ross and The Supremes , The Four Tops , and more.

Listen to Bruce Springsteen Radio on the free Audacy app

Bruce Springsteen ’s new, 15-track offering, recorded in his New Jersey studio following his 2020 Letter to You sessions, also features his own unique takes on favorites from Frank Wilson , Dobie Grey , The Walker Brothers , Jackie Shane , William Ruffin , and more. Produced by Ron Aniello , the record also features two Sam Moore (of Sam & Dave ) duets, as well as members of his E Street Band , including the “E Street Horns” and backing singers Soozie Tyrell , Lisa Lowell , Michelle Moore , and Curtis King Jr.

"I decided to do something I’ve never done before: make some music that’s centered around singing, around challenging my voice,” Springsteen says of this, his 21st studio album which draws from the legendary catalogs of Motown , Gamble and Huff , Stax , and more. "I had so much fun recording this music. I fell back in love with all these great songs and great writers and great singers. All of them still underrated in my opinion. And through the project I rediscovered the power of my own voice." His hope, is to let his audience "experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it."

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive tracklist:

01. Only the Strong Survive (Jerry Butler)
02. Soul Days (Dobie Gray)
03. Night Shift (Commodores)
04. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) (Frank Wilson)
05. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (The Walker Brothers)
06. Turn Back the Hands of Time (Tyrone Davis)
07. When She Was My Girl (The Four Tops)
08. Western Union Man (Jerry Butler)
09. I Wish It Would Rain (The Temptations)
10. Don’t Play That Song (Aretha Franklin)
11. Any Other Way (Jackie Shane)
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover (William Bell)
13. Rooms of Gloom (The Four Tops)
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted (Jimmy Ruffin)
15. Someday We’ll Be Together (Diana Ross and The Supremes)

In celebration of the new record, Bruce is set to take over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 14 through 16, as well as a special Thanksgiving episode on November 24 -- and will continue in February 2023 with a global reunion tour featuring the E Street Band on their first live trek together since 2017. Tickets are on sale now.

Browse and follow more of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Bruce Springsteen Radio , 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Sings All-Star ‘Jolene’ With Pink, Brandi Carlile, and…Rob Halford?!…at Rock Hall Induction

Dolly Parton capped off her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with a performance of her signature song, “Jolene.” The country icon didn’t go it alone: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, Pat Benatar, and Pink — who inducted Parton — were among the all-star cast joining her onstage. But the real wild card was the “Metal God” himself, Rob Halford, who was also inducted into the Rock Hall with his band Judas Priest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tyla

Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show

A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Rock Guitarist Dies

Sad news coming out of Ireland today with word that Garry Roberts, the guitarist who co-founded the Rock band “Boomtown Rats,” has died at 72, according to an obituary posted by the Telegraph on Tuesday morning.
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry Blasts Outlet For False Claims Janet Jackson and Jill Scott Are Holding Up a Movie

Tyler Perry took time out of his busy day to shut down a publication that seemingly fabricated his response to a question about the third installment of Why Did I Get Married?. Perry was recently asked by ET about making the third installment of one of his more popular films that stars himself along with the likes of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, and more. When asked if there are plans for another Why Did I Get Married film, Perry noted how he’s waiting on approval from the two songstresses on the cast.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy