Melcher & Prescott latest business to invest in Belknap House, to provide ongoing help to families experiencing homelessness
LACONIA — It’s the third major gift to Belknap House since August, and for the 5-year-old supportive housing program and shelter for families experiencing homelessness, it will be a game changer. Melcher & Prescott, one of the Lakes Region’s oldest and longest-running businesses, last week donated $25,000 to...
Drop-off sites open for Operation Christmas Child
LACONIA — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during...
Laconia Squadron Civil Air Patrol hosts open house
LACONIA — If you have a child aged 12-18 who might like to come and see what the Civil Air Patrol Cadet program is all about, join us Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Laconia Airport Terminal Building. Cadets and senior members will be available to answer questions.
Linda M. Peabody, 77
GILFORD — Linda May Peabody, 77, of Wesley Way, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord. Linda was born on September 6, 1945, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clinton W. Peabody Sr. and Mildred (Robinson) Peabody.
Veteran officer picked to head Moultonborough Police Dept.
MOULTONBOROUGH — A 30-year veteran of the Moultonborough Police Department has been appointed chief of police. The selectboard sent a notice Thursday naming its choice of Sgt. Peter Beede Jr. to head the 14-member department.
Settlers Green turns 35: Outlet village adding new concepts
CONWAY — If you were at Settlers Green on Saturday, you were bound to notice the groups of (mainly women) shoppers thronging the stores. That’s because it’s the popular “Bring a Friend” weekend — with deals, discounts and dining promotions — that has transformed the once slow month of November into one one of the busiest in the Mount Washington Valley.
John Miller, 76
ALTON — The loving husband, father, consummate teacher, and avid outdoorsman John “Jack” Miller, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. He was born to Leslie and Grace (Reynolds) Miller on July 24, 1946, in...
Elaine C. Carrier, 85
LACONIA — Elaine C. Carrier, 85, of County Drive, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Belknap County Nursing Home. Elaine was born on August 29, 1937, in Laconia, to the late Ralph and Blanche (Campbell) Osgood.
Eagles in flight: Gilford High School's 'unbelievable' fall sports season
GILFORD — To say that Gilford High School’s athletic programs have had a banner year would be an understatement. The combined record of the field hockey, boys and girls varsity soccer and football teams this year was 66-2 and, with a student body of fewer than 500 students, the Golden Eagles took home three state titles and a runner-up trophy.
Isaiah 61 Cafe's cold weather shelter gets green light
LACONIA — The 30-bed low-barrier shelter at Isaiah 61 Cafe will be open from Dec. 1 through March 31, 2023, regardless of the weather or outdoor temperature, after securing city approvals last month to provide overnight shelter during the coldest part of the year. For Dennis Vallaincourt, who has...
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 132 service calls from 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 until 11 a.m. on Monday. Five people were arrested.
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 83 service calls from last Wednesday through Sunday. Four people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 50 service calls from 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Monday. Two people were arrested.
