Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Devin Van Haase, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jeffrey Rieger, 60, Sioux Falls, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 9, five years prison. Vallerie Rodriguez, 20, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief;...
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man sentenced to prison for shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, pleaded guilty in September in O'Brien County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault. Two other counts of domestic abuse assault were dismissed.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man cited for assaulting another
SHELDON—A 44-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on a charge of assault. The citing of Matthew Patrick McCabe stemmed from him assaulting another Sheldon man with his hands at Oakmoor Apartments, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kscj.com
GALVA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF HIS BROTHER
A GALVA, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF HIS BROTHER SUNDAY EVENING. AUTHORITIES IN IDA COUNTY SAY JESUS DIAZ BECAME INVOLVED IN A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WITH HIS BROTHER EDUARDO DIAZ OUTSIDE OF JESUS’S RESIDENCE IN GALVA. COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT JESUS...
69-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota fatal crash
A 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 when it left the road, traveled through the median and crashed into the trailer of a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer.
Sioux City Journal
Laurel shooting victim's fiance gets protective order against suspect's wife
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The fiance of a Laurel, Nebraska, woman who was fatally shot this summer has received a protection order against the shooting suspect's wife, whom the fiance says has threatened to kill him. Brian Welch filed for the order Monday in Cedar County District Court, saying in...
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in Salix
The City of Salix is advising residents to lock their doors after an alleged bank robbery.
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD: Roads are extremely slippery in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that the roads in Sioux City are extremely slippery and city plows are currently out spreading sand and salt. Police say since 9:00 a.m Tuesday, they have responded to 20 accidents around the city and remind drivers to slow down in winter weather.
siouxlandnews.com
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City public schools fall behind with English language learners, students with disabilities
SIOUX CITY – State performance results show the Sioux City Community School District needs to make improvements in educating students with disabilities and those who are learning English. The results of various statewide assessments show Sioux City public schools are mostly staying the same in performance from year to...
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Stray of the Day: Meet Montana
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Montana, a 1–2-year-old, female, brown tabby cat. She was found abandoned at Bacon Creek Park. The shelter says she’s a super friendly cat that’s looking for a nice warm home to cuddle up in this winter. Her beautiful eyes aren’t even the […]
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison. Michael Mace, 20, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. He was sentenced Friday. According...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Sioux City Journal
'Success Kid' mom says she didn't give former Rep. Steve King permission to use photo
SIOUX CITY — When a photo of her son, Sam, became popular in online memes and was dubbed "Success Kid," Laney Griner was glad it made others happy. The photo of her then-11-month-old son, clad in a white-and-green shirt, a fistful of sand raised toward his mouth during a trip to the beach in August 2007, made people smile, Griner said, and she didn't mind if people shared memes using the photo on their social media pages.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents being asked to bag recyclables
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging residents to bag all solid waste and recycling material to assist with the efficiency of the collection process. The city said in a statement that residents should use clear or blue plastic bags when bagging recycling materials. "Recently there have...
